LACONIA — The lack of oversight that was a factor in the bankruptcy of LRGHealthcare figured into a discussion of the Gunstock Area Commission’s role in governing the county-owned recreation area.
Commissioner Gary Kiedaisch likens the GAC’s role to that of a board of directors and, on May 18, suggested that Commissioner Jade Wood’s motion to have members review all legal bills on a monthly basis would lead to further interference with the administrators’ duties.
“It’s a commonly known rule that a board of directors has noses in and fingers out,” said Kiedaisch. “If we start reviewing expenses and authorizing payments, this body here, we’re going to slow it down.”
The statement immediately brought an objection from Dr. David Strang, who argued, “That’s exactly what this commission is supposed to do, is slowing things down when things are getting out of control. In the last fiscal year, while you were chairman, we spent over $110,000 on legal expenses, and not once did those bills come before this commission.”
Fellow commissioner Doug Lambert drew attention to the state’s report on LRGHealthcare, the nonprofit that operated Franklin Regional and Lakes Region General Hospital until Concord Hospital acquired its assets during bankruptcy proceedings.
“The gist of the report as I read it was that you had management for many years that was operating with little to no oversight by the overseers,” Lambert said. “Now I’m not in any way equating the existing management of Gunstock with LRGHealthcare. I think the Gunstock management — you’re absolutely correct: They’re doing a fine job and I do have an elevated degree of confidence in them. However, I’ve been appointed to this commission. I can’t speak for the rest of you, but I’m not going to be part of a commission that, down the road, something happens and we see some report like LRGHealthcare that says, you know, the commission didn’t do their job.”
The rift between Kiedaisch and other commissioners was apparent throughout the meeting, with Wood interceding at times in an attempt to soften tempers, such as when Strang openly clashed with Gunstock President Tom Day about the master plan that was placed on hold in March.
Strang charged that Day had not followed a “simple request” for more information about the “pods” listed in the master plan. While the multi-page plan provided all of the information that existed on a conceptual outline of steps Gunstock could take to prosper in an uncertain ski industry, the majority of the commissioners had held up acceptance of the report in March until they received a four-page summary outlining each area of improvement, with the associated costs, as well as getting answers to questions about environmental concerns and government regulations that could limit or prohibit certain aspects of the plan.
Day had asked the consulting firm that developed the master plan to respond to the commissioners’ questions, which resulted in a new series of slides and a one-page cost summary which the commissioners said still did not answer their questions. Strang objected that the response did not conform to the four-page summary he requested.
That led to a long back-and-forth in which Day said he didn’t understand what information they were seeking and suggested Strang contact the consultant directly for the answers he sought.
Reconsideration of Stockade
The previous commission had authorized an expansion of the Stockade, a building at the base of the mountain, to provide a restaurant-style meal, as a means of creating another profit center for the resort.
In reviewing the capital budget on Wednesday, Chief Financial Officer Cathy White reported that the restaurant equipment had already been ordered and some of it had arrived in anticipation of a larger facility. However, the commission’s new majority argued that the building should remain a place where skiers could enjoy a brown-bag lunch, suit up, and ski the short distance to the Ramrod and Panorama lifts.
“There’s a need for food service; I’m not disputing that,” Ness said. “The kind of food service is entirely debatable.”
Lambert commented, “I just don’t see that the average skier at Gunstock is clamoring for a sit-down restaurant.”
“I have not had a single person yet come up to me and say, ‘Dave, I would gladly trade the opportunity to gear up and have my own brown-bag lunch in the Stockade in exchange for a $12 cheeseburger and a $15 martini at lunch.’ No one’s come up to me and asked for that,” Strang said.
Kiedaisch objected, “We’re dissecting the master plan into tiny little pieces... What I have requested and requested of the two new commissioners who have had nothing to do with the planning of what the resort should be, of understanding what our customers want, understanding where the industry is going... We’re advocating making important decisions without all the information that’s necessary. The purpose of doing that master plan... was to look at what does Gunstock need to be today, tomorrow, in the next few years.”
Kaidaisch asked that there be a presentation on the master plan at the next meeting so the new commissioners would understand that it provides an overall vision for the resort. The details would be be addressed during a “gating process” in which they would prioritize the work and gather further information on the costs and feasibility of proceeding.
“I could take you through the master plan in the time we’ve spent discussing it,” he offered.
Lambert responded, “I’d rather read something than listen to you.”
Wood offered a successful motion to table the discussion about the Stockade so the commission could go on to approve the remainder of the capital expenditures proposed in the 2023 budget. They will take up the future of the Stockade at their next meeting.
Snow sports
Ness proposed a series of goals for the ski school to increase the number and level of expertise among the instructors. The goals include increasing compensation to attract and retain skilled teachers and reviewing the technology used to make sure Gunstock is making the best use of what is available.
“I’m not surprised, but I’m shocked,” Kiedaisch commented.
Two years ago, Ness made a similar presentation which led the other commissioners at the time to ask the Belknap County Delegation to remove Ness from the GAC. They said he was abusive to the staff and had attempted to sell his own ski software to Gunstock. Ness denied any solicitation and noted that no sale of his software had taken place.
The delegation ruled there was insufficient evidence to remove him from office, and followed up by contemplating the removal of Kiedaisch and the other commissioners who brought the charges. That was the event that precipitated the commission’s lawsuit against the Belknap County Convention.
On Wednesday, Kiedaisch noted that Gunstock now has “one of the top ski school directors in the country” — Peter Weber, who received the 2016 Einar Aas Award for Excellence in Snowsports School Management, among other accolades.
Ness interrupted Kiedaisch to give him “30 seconds” to make his point.
Kiedaisch asked, “Do you take that from [Delegation Chair Mike] Sylvia? Is that the way you do it now?”
Gunstock President Tom Day also took issue with Ness for bringing up new goals in public session before approaching him to discuss ski school operations. “I’ve got plenty of things that I’d like to talk about. I do think this should have happened between you, me, Jane, and Webbie in a meeting,” Day said.
He asked White to outline the revenue growth Gunstock has experienced since Weber’s hire, and commented that Ness’ proposal was insulting to “a guy that works 60-70 hours a week and has three decades of doing this.”
Legal bills
In addition to her motion to have the commission review its legal bills on a monthly basis, Wood proposed designating Ness as the sole commissioner to communicate with Peter Callaghan of the PretiFlaherty law firm, which is conducting a review of the facts leading to the lawsuit between the Gunstock Area Commission and the Belknap County Delegation.
The commission agreed to the research as a preliminary step in addressing the delegation’s request for reimbursement of its legal expenses in defense of the Gunstock lawsuit.
Wood said she hoped to limit the costs of the legal work by having only one person seeking information from Callaghan, in contrast to the number of people making requests of legal counsel during the lawsuit.
Kiedaisch said he had consulted private attorneys about the delegation’s request.
“Nobody’s been able to show me any mechanism that would obligate or require, or law that would require the GAC to pay the Belknap County Delegation’s legal bills,” he said.
As to Ness being the sole contact with the law firm, Kiedaisch said Ness should keep the other commissioners apprised of his discussions with Callaghan.
“We don’t want to trigger another lawsuit,” he said. “We want to make certain that whatever the conclusions are, that it encompasses all the information and all the facts are put there.”
