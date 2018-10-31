HILL — Conservation officers and dog from New Hampshire Fish & Game rescued a man who had become lost during a walk in wooded terrain Tuesday.
William Palm, 57, was located uninjured at about 10 p.m. Tuesday and was able to walk out of the woods accompanied by Fish & Game officers.
Officers were dispatched to Palm’s residence on Borough Road, after family members alerted authorities after dark that Palm had not returned from checking the boundary lines behind his house.
Palm had become lost and was stranded without a light when nightfall came, officers said. On top of that, his cell phone was dead, said Fish & Game Lt. James Kneeland.
Once Fish & Game was able to assemble a rescue party, they were able to make voice contact with Palm in five or 10 minutes, Kneeland said. “They found him about 300 yards into the woods,” he said.
Officers are reminding outdoor enthusiasts that, with shorter periods of daylight and earlier sunsets every day, they should carry a flashlight or some kind of lantern when venturing outdoors far from populated areas.
More tips on hiking safety and preparedness are available at www.hikesafe.com.
