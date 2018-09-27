LACONIA — A bouquet of flowers sat on the desk of City Finance and Welfare Director Donna Woodaman at the City Council meeting Monday night, a week after she died unexpectedly at her home in Meredith.
City Manager Scott Myers spoke about Woodaman, 61, who has sat next to him at meetings for years and worked closely with him on city finance issues.
“It was very sad and shocking news that we all received last Wednesday morning with the sudden and unexpected passing of Donna Woodaman, our finance director,” he said.
She had held the post for seven years.
“She was a friend, a colleague, and to many in this building and across the city, a very dedicated employee — a mentor to many,” he said. “She took her job seriously but had fun at the same time. So, certainly she will be missed, personally and professionally.”
Woodaman had recently returned from a visit with her husband to their condominium in Key Largo.
Her unexpected death of natural causes shocked city employees, many of whom were at a well-attended celebration of her life at the Chase House at Mill Falls on Tuesday.
Woodaman owned and operated the family electrical contracting business, Woodaman Electric, Inc., since 1981.
She attended the University of New Hampshire and held a bachelor of arts degree in accounting from Southern New Hampshire University.
She resided at a lakefront home with her family. She enjoyed watersports, boating and entertaining and was an accomplished quilter, cook and homemaker.
