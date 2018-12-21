MEREDITH — Fran Tanner said she had a sense that her ticket for the $5,000 spending spree at Ippolito’s Furniture might be the one. On Thursday, she was presented with the voucher entitling her to take her pick from the family-run business’s showroom.
“It was for charity, so that motivated me,” she said. She bought the $20 ticket at Coldwell Banker in Laconia, where she works as a real estate agent. “I just kind of had a feeling, I was feeling lucky that day, I guess.”
Tanner has lived in Gilford for 40 years, and she said there are some pieces in her home that could use some updating.
“I think I might get a new couch, maybe and entertainment center, and, I don’t know, I haven’t really had the chance to look around up there yet.”
Ippolito’s has been a longtime supporter of the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction. In the past, the company has donated a single piece of furniture to be auctioned as part of the effort to raise money for local charities.
But this year, the Ippolito family decided to do something different. It’s costing them more, but they have the chance to raise more, too. It paid off, as they sold $7,800 in tickets.
That money was donated to the auction, which this year raised a record $580,544, both directly through the auction and through ancillary efforts such as the furniture raffle.
“I think it’s great that Ippolito’s does that as a fundraiser,” Tanner said. “I think if they did it another year, it would raise even more money, because people would realize that they have the chance to win a shopping spree, which is really great.”
