LACONIA — A Belmont man is facing the possibility of a lengthy prison sentence after being indicted on drug charges.
Joseph D. Morrissette, 28, of 17 Orchard Hill Road, Apt. 106, in Belmont was indicted by the Belknap County grand jury last Thursday on a charge of possession more than 5 grams (0.18 ounce) of fentanyl with intent to sell. The offense is punishable by 15 to 30 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.
He was also indicted with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and possession of cocaine.
Others indicted on drug charges were:
Joseph R. Aldridge, 43, a Laconia transient, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Peter Anastos, 21, of 60 Bartlett Hill Road, in Center Barnstead, was indicted on three counts of possession of controlled drugs. Anatos is alleged to have possessed fentanyl, methamphetamine, and the prescription painkillers gabapentin, tramadol and buprenorphine.
Katelin M. Arsenault, 20, of 4C Duffers Drive, in Laconia, was indicted on four counts of possession of controlled drugs. Arsenault is alleged to have possessed methamphetamine and ecstasy.
Heather Austin, 29, of 13 Elm St., in Northfield, was indicted on two counts of possession of controlled drugs — fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Christopher D. Bickford, 40, of 2 Ferncliff Drive, in Franklin, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Christopher L. Briggs, 49, of 175 Leavitt Road, in Pittsfield was indicted on two counts of possession of controlled drugs — fentanyl and the prescription painkiller buprenorphine.
Zachary A. Brown, 33, of 63 Merrimac St., in Laconia, was indicted on three counts of sale of a controlled drug — methamphetamine and fentanyl. He was also indicted on the lesser included offenses of possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell, and simple possession — also involving methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Timothy Byron, 30, of 15 Robbin Shore Road, #2, in Canterbury, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Christopher T. Deware, 35, of 37 Deware Drive, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Britan Dodge, 20, of 59 School St., in Alton, was indicted on a charge of being an accomplice to the sale of fentanyl.
Keirsten Gadwah, 23, of 32 Summer St., Apt. 4, in Penacook, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Melissa Gosselin, 36, of 15 Dalton Road, in Tilton, was indicted on two counts of possession of controlled drugs — fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Christopher Greene, 25, of 123 Union Ave., #8, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Joshua Hunter, 23, a Laconia transient, was indicted on a charge of possession of the prescription painkiller buprenorphine.
Steven R. Jones, 52, of 9 Treetop Circle, #121, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Megan A. Lachapelle, 24, of 29 Chestnut St., in Tilton, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Caitlyn E. Ladd, 30, of 10 Aster Drive, in Tilton, was indicted on two counts of possession of controlled drugs — fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Adam Liesner, 29, of 37 Deware Drive, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Angeline MacDonald, 22, of 81B Piscataqua Road, in Durham, was indicted on two counts of possession of controlled drugs — methamphetamine and cocaine.
Nicole Manley, 36, of 24 Province St., #1, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Shauna Murphy, 28, of 31 Bald Mountain Road, in Rumney, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
James A. Piscopo, 29, of 359 Huckins Pond Road, in Sanbornton, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Eric M. Prescott, 36, of 29½ Reservoir Road, in Meredith, was indicted on a charge of possession of the prescription painkiller buprenorphine. He was also indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property — an automobile.
Thomas G. Spooner III, 33, of 9 Sargent Place, #110, in Gilford, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Crystal St. Laurent, 35, of 6 Lawton St., in Manchester, was indicted on two counts of possession of controlled drugs — fentanyl and crack cocaine. She was also indicted on a charge of forgery, involving an allegedly bogus check. In addition she was charged with three counts of misdemeanor receiving stolen property involving allegedly stolen wallets, credit cards, and personal identification belonging to three people.
Michelle Vergato, 32, of 353 Clough Road, in Pittsfield, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. She was also indicted for driving a motor vehicle after having been deemed an habitual offender.
Daniel Weeden, 66, of 15 Silvestri Circle, #3, in Derry, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
