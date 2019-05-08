CONCORD — Charlotte Leavitt of Laconia and Wanda Belyea of Franklin were among the senior volunteers winning the 2019 Joseph D. Vaughan Award, given by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, Gov. Chris Sununu, the state Committee on Aging, and EngAGING NH.
The Vaughan Award is presented each May, during Older Americans Month. EngAGING New Hampshire selects an individual or couple, age 60 or older, from each of New Hampshire’s 10 counties to be recognized for their exemplary volunteer efforts on behalf of New Hampshire’s seniors. The event was created in 1962 in memory of the Hon. Joseph D. Vaughan, who was instrumental in creating a state agency dedicated to the well-being of senior citizens.
