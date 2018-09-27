Local students have all returned to school and studies, many sharing their summer vacation experiences with friends. Tales of beaches, mountains and the like were among the favorites.
Several Lakes Region youngsters had a different experience — a week of acting in New York City.
Itheatrics has a program that gives qualifying students from around the country an opportunity to learn more about theater at its well-know mecca, Broadway.
According to Matt Demko, theatre director for both Gilmanton and Gilford middle-high schools, it is a challenging process. More than 800 youths from all around the country apply for the program. Tryouts are in the spring of the year and only 200 are accepted.
According to Demko, all of the local students passed the audition program and were notified that they had made the cut and would qualify for the summer program in New York City.
August found all traveling to the Big Apple where, at 52nd Street, they met with the instructors of Itheatrics Junior Theatre Academy who would share some of the secrets of the stage. Each student would be attached to the 52nd Street Project and would work on a different play geared for their age, coming away a more polished performer.
They worked on presentations like Polynesian Pirates and Drowsy Chaperone (based on a 1928 write).
All was not work for the young Granite State thespians; they also got to see Broadway productions of Little Shop of Horrors and Phantom of the Opera.
Upon returning home, each commented that the trip intensified their desire to continue to perform.
Although young — ages 12-14 — all had a large amount of experience on stage. Sydney Estham, age 12, estimated he was in 13 or 14 plays. Thirteen-year-old Maria Uicker was in 13. At 13 years of age, Brenna O’Connor has been in 16 plays, while Anna Cook has been seen in “at least 12 productions.”
Many of their roles have not been run-of-the-mill chorus types, but things like Morticia, Annie, Jack in the Beanstock.
Each student had his or her own views of the stage performances they have given, and what they have done for them. Anna enjoys “becoming another person,” while Sydney feels that “making people happy means that I have done my job.”
Maria’s family is included in her progress: “I love what I am doing,” she said, and "that includes practicing on my siblings.”
Brenna enjoys being on stage and likes the challenge of “immersing myself in the character.
Although each of the students has been advised that focusing on Broadway is an awesome challenge, that has not stopped them from looking to someday being involved there.
Disney has a well-known phrase — “A dream is a wish your heart makes” — and the Gilford students have proven that, if a dream is given a little push, it can become the driver for reality.
“Long ago it was a dream,” said Maria Uicker, “but right now I think I have a chance. The more people tell me it is not possible, the more I want to work hard to make it happen.”
