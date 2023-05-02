LACONIA — Great NH Restaurants, which owns nine eateries across the state, including T-Bones and Cactus Jack’s in Laconia, shared a statement Monday that a ransomware issue preventing use of its rewards and gift card programs had been resolved.

A ransomware attack on the group's point-of-sale system, provided through a national vendor owned by the NCR corporation, left restaurants unable to redeem gift cards and log purchases in its rewards program for about three weeks. The ransomware attack — where hackers take hostage digital information or systems and demand payment for a digital key to restore access — affected more than 100,000 restaurants nationwide using NCR’s Aloha POS program.

