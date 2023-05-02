LACONIA — Great NH Restaurants, which owns nine eateries across the state, including T-Bones and Cactus Jack’s in Laconia, shared a statement Monday that a ransomware issue preventing use of its rewards and gift card programs had been resolved.
A ransomware attack on the group's point-of-sale system, provided through a national vendor owned by the NCR corporation, left restaurants unable to redeem gift cards and log purchases in its rewards program for about three weeks. The ransomware attack — where hackers take hostage digital information or systems and demand payment for a digital key to restore access — affected more than 100,000 restaurants nationwide using NCR’s Aloha POS program.
NCR informed them that systems had been recovered sometime Friday, and the company spent the weekend running tests to ensure there were no further hiccups, said Raquel Wojceshonek, marketing coordinator at Great NH Restaurants.
“This was, of course, a stressful process for us, but we’re just focusing on our guests and their experience,” Wojceshonek said. “And we’re happy things are back up.”
The company gave rewards members physical IOUs for the points earned from purchases they made during the outage. They can now use those IOUs to recoup points at any time. The statement also noted the IOUs do not expire, so there is “no rush” to bring them in.
T-Bones and Cactus Jack's locations will keep an additional staff member on hand to process such requests during busy hours, according to the announcement.
Other restaurants affected by the attack, according to a media release from the state Attorney General’s Office last week, included Giuseppe’s Pizzeria & Ristorante in Meredith.
A spokesperson for Giuseppe’s told The Daily Sun that it had experienced different symptoms of the attack: its gift cards largely still functioned, but the the computer system servers use to place food orders was freezing frequently, and other “back of the house” systems such as payroll also had frustrating delays. They confirmed systems have largely returned to normal.
Tom Boucher, chief executive officer of Great NH Restaurants, had expressed frustration that NCR did not communicate with clients about the outage until several days after they began experiencing it.
Giuseppe’s is grateful that customer and staff data was not placed at risk, the spokesperson said, but echoed Boucher’s frustration at the delayed and insufficient communication from NCR to its clients.
