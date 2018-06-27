MEREDITH — There are a lot of real estate professionals people can choose from when looking to buy or sell a home, and no one knows that better than Rick Hagan, who has worked in the local market since 1980. That’s why he and his wife Linda are renting out Barn Z’s Cinema on Saturday morning to offer a free showing of the family-friendly Incredibles 2.
This isn’t the first time that he has offered a free movie – he has been offering one or two free screenings for the last four years, after learning about the marketing idea from colleagues in other parts of the country.
“I get buyers and sellers from it, plus people like going to movies. I do, too. It gets me out there so that people see my name,” Hagan said. “I basically just rent out the theater, people buy their own popcorn and candy.”
The free showing of “Incredibles 2” will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 30. Hagan is asking those interested in seeing the film RSVP by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 29, by calling 603-630-5767 or emailing rickhagan53@gmail.com.
“Linda and I love going to the movies ourselves,” Hagan said. “We’re out to have fun, maybe they’ll think of me somewhere down the road when they want to sell a house.”
