CONCORD (AP) — The New Hampshire State Conservation Committee has awarded nearly $432,000 in grants from its “Moose Plate” program to 21 projects to protect, restore, and enhance the state’s natural resources.
The grants fund a range of projects, such as trail, bridge, and pond improvements.
The Belknap County Conservation District was awarded $15,552 for the restoration of Hurd Brook and Alton Culvert Assessment in the Town of Alton.
The Winnisquam Watershed Network, which serves seven Lakes Region communities, is slated to receive $19,600 for public outreach and a needs assessment.
The program is funded through the sale of Conservation and Heritage License Plates, known as “Moose Plates.”
