LACONIA — A local police recruit was arrested Wednesday on a felony charge after trying to enlist others in a suicide pact to shoot officers at police academy graduation ceremonies Friday, Police Chief Matt Canfield said.
Noah Beaulieu, 24, of Concord, was being held on a criminal threatening charge, with arraignment scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Merrimack County Superior Court.
A charging document said that he threatened "to fire his service weapon during the police academy graduation so all the law enforcement officers would fire their weapons and everyone would be killed in the crossfire."
Canfield said Beaulieu had performed well as a Laconia police recruit, had passed psychological testing, a polygraph examination and an extensive background investigation that included family, friends and officers he reported to during his three years in the U.S. Army.
He had also performed well at the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Academy.
Canfield said that other recruits at the academy notified staff that Beaulieu had made the threatening comments.
Laconia police officers went to the academy Tuesday, pulled Beaulieu out of class and interviewed him. Investigators took his gun and badge and he was dismissed from the academy.
He was told to meet with Canfield at the Laconia Police Department on Wednesday, but after he left his home and was on Interstate 93 in Concord, state troopers arrested him without incident. He was unarmed.
“He was extremely cooperative, dressed in a suit, subdued and quiet,” Canfield said.
Canfield said the decision was made to arrest him in a controlled setting during a traffic stop rather than let him walk into the Laconia Police Department and potentially put others at risk.
Beaulieu told police the threatening remarks were a joke.
“It was not taken as a joke by classmates,” Canfield said. “It was reported to academy staff and corroborated with other statements. We don’t think it was a joke.
“It was said several different times and in different ways and nobody could interpret it as a joke in today’s age.”
Canfield said there were specifics to the threat, including bringing extra ammunition magazines to the graduation ceremonies.
Canfield said he was surprised when he got a call from the academy on Tuesday about the situation.
“This just came out of left field,” Canfield said. “He seemed like a nice kid. I can’t predict what he was thinking in his mind. I don’t know where this came from.
“He was a smart individual, locked in and focused on police work. There were no signs of instability.”
Beaulieu received an honorable discharge from the Army and never saw combat.
“We do a thorough background investigation,” Canfield said. “We can’t predict future behavior. We acted quickly, suspended him immediately for the safety of our officers and employees. Even the best of background investigations can’t predict the future.”
During an interview during training at the police station over the summer, Beaulieu, who is from Connecticut and has an uncle who is a sheriff’s deputy, said he was drawn to the community service aspect of policing, which is a major emphasis in Laconia.
“I always like being that guy that other people can rely on,” he said during a break in training. “I feel like any one of my friends would say they could call on me at three in the morning to help them change a tire. I would like to be able to extend that to everyone.”
