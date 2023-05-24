"Lakes RegionOpoly" is a spinoff of the classic property management board game made by Ohio-based Late to the Sky and sold at Walmart. The company has been making themed "opoly" games since the 1980s and has made more than 2,500 locally-themed iterations. (Catherine McLaughlin/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
GILFORD — Though its authority is limited to within the latest locally-flavored "Monopoly" spinoff, even the thought of a “get-out-of-traffic-jam free” card is sure to delight local residents.
The game, which named its properties after a mix of long-standing local businesses and natural attractions, is not the first local “opoly” game to be developed and joins the Gilford Country Store’s “WinniOpoly” and the antique “Follow the Mount” and “Wolfeboropoly.”
Late for the Sky’s creator Robyn Wilson modeled her first “opoly” game, Miamiopoly, after the college she had recently graduated from, Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, in 1985. She began selling versions of the game and it eventually took off as a business. The company now makes thousands of different themed property games, with its targets spanning from colleges to major cities to holidays to pets.
According to Mike Schulte, Late for the Sky’s marketing manager, the company has made as many as 2,600 locally-themed “opoly” games, sold only in area Walmart or Walgreens stores. The research and game design, Schulte said, is done “in-house.” By referencing local travel guides and chamber of commerce literature, the property names are assigned based on “points of interest.”
“We try to keep it to gathering points,” Schulte said, adding that they avoid stores and retail because of the complex dynamics between local businesses.
“Lakes RegionOpoly” features classic dining spots such as Kellerhaus and the Tilt’n Diner, scenic natural resources such as the White Mountain National Forest, and classic regional icons such as the Weirs Beach Drive-in. Its game pieces include a sneaker, a heart and teeth.
Spinoff “opoly” style games are possible, Schulte said, because it is the wording and design of the original Monopoly game that is trademarked, not its premise.
"Lakes RegionOpoly" joins a handful of other games, both contemporary and historic, in staging a local version of the classic.
In 2020, Kathy Tognacci debuted "WinniOpoly," based on the big lake, at her Gilford Country Store.
Tognacci was inspired by social media posts she had seen about “Follow the Mount,” a discontinued game from the 1980s that saw players trade island properties.
In "WinniOpoly," each property is a prominent business near Lake Winnipesaukee. Tognacci said she was inspired to intentionally showcase and celebrate local businesses while creating the game during pandemic lockdowns.
“I was looking for people like me,” she said.
Each property card includes a blurb about each business. Tognacci described how a local touch added flair to the game — assigning Kimball Castle, for example, to the space traditionally known as “Boardwalk” allowed her to honor a preservation effort she values. Its game pieces include a loon, a canoe and sunglasses.
The game has had surprising staying power, Tognacci said, and inspired her daughter Taylor, who is an avid hiker, to work with Late to the Sky in developing a New Hampshire "HikeOpoly" — "WinniOpoly" was developed with a different company. Tognacci is working on another regional “opoly” game that she hopes to debut in time for the holidays this year.
