LACONIA — A Laconia man has been indicted for selling illegal drugs in the city.
Clifton Joyner, 29, of 179 Pleasant St., Apt. 1., in Laconia was indicted on two counts of selling methamphetamine and one count of selling fentanyl. The alleged sales occurred on May 14 and May 17.
Joyner was one of 25 people indicted on drug-related charges by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but is rather a finding by a jury that there is enough evidence that a crime may have been committed to warrant bringing the accused to trial.
The others indicted are:
Nicholas Berrios-Nedeau, 30, a transient with ties to Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of buprenorphine.
William Butterworth Jr., 34, of 43 Ingalls Road, in Pittsfield, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Daniel Cheverie, 23, of 59 Weirs Boulevard, Unit 3, in Laconia, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Kristin Costella, 36, of 30 Shaker Road, in Northfield, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Gary Craycraft, 31, of 20 Karen Road, in Middletown, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine and driving a motor vehicle after having been deemed an habitual offender.
Thomas Falcon, 28, of 377 West Main St., in Tilton, was indicted on three counts of selling fentanyl.
Jeffrey Grablewski, 48, of 251 Main St., Apt. 5, in Tilton, was indicted on three counts of possession of narcotic drugs — fentanyl, methamphetamine, and buprenorphine.
Michael Hann, 30, of 23 Gale Ave., Apt. 4, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Brandon C. Hanson, 32, of 650 Laconia Road, in Tilton, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Darrin Harbour, 44, of 267 Main St., Suite 200, in Tilton, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Michael A. Hawkins, 25, of 21 Academy Square, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of buprenorphine.
James D. Karr Jr., 30, of 37 Diana Road, in Northfield, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, and another charge for possession of heroin or fentanyl or a combination of both.
Megan Know, 31, of 37 Northbrook Road, in Belmont, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Charles R. McWilliams, 50, of 62 Diana Drive, in Northfield, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Mark Monsante, 49, of 95B Church St., in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Shaunna Murphy, 28, of 31 Bald Mountain Road, in Rumney, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Michael E. Noonan, 42, if 43 Myrtle St., in Portland, Maine, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Chad O’Connor, 27, of 58 Girard St., in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
Lee E. Piper, 29, of 18 Province St., Apt. 3, in Belmont, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, and failure to notify authorities of his change of address as required by sex offenders.
Krystal Rogers, 36, of 273 Riverside Drive, in Campton, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Donald G. Sanborn, 46, a transient with ties to Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Ashley Sargent, 29, of 146 Hodgdon Road, in Northfield, was indicted on a charge of possession of crack cocaine.
Michael E. Schwarz, 38, a transient, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Tina Thurell, 37, of 130 Endicott Street North, Apt. 215, in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of fentanyl.
