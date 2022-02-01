ASHLAND — Sharps Film’s latest feature, “Dark Mountain,” inspired by the folk legend of “Doc” Benton and the writings of Joseph Citro, takes its own direction as Jamie Sharps, the local purveyor of campy horror, applies his signature blood-and-gore take on the story.
The film, completed two years ago, just before the pandemic shut things down, will see its long-awaited premiere at the Flying Monkey Movie House and Performance Center in Plymouth on Wednesday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m.
Set in the present time, the film tells the story of Matt (Matthew Dean Fletcher), a man who will hike “anywhere, any time, any place,” who makes the mistake of camping on the forbidden Moose Lake Mountain, ignoring the warning of his friend, George (George Standing Bear).
After coming upon a coffin lying beside an open grave, Matt flees a dog-monster (Leah Palmer) and comes to a building where he discovers Doc Benton’s daughter, Josie (Sheri Lee), in chains. He attempts to help her escape the evil Doc Benton (Tate Conkey) without realizing the doctor’s full powers.
Like Sharps’ previous independent films, “Dark Mountain” was made on a limited budget, using mainly local actors, in a genre that does not demand absolute believability. There are outrageous encounters involving knives, swords, axes, and guns, where beheadings and lots of blood are expected fare.
The Flying Monkey’s general manager, Brooks Bartlett, first suggested premiering one of Sharps’ films there in 2007, when Sharps released “Tucker’s Crossing.”
“We screened it there and 40 people showed up,” Sharps recalled. “It was like, wow, good job, little buddy, better luck next time, because it just wasn’t a great turnout. So then I did ‘Zombie Boy’ and [Bartlett] was like, ‘Oh, you really want to do another one? Like only 40 people showed up.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, you know, I think more people maybe will show up with this because it’s a feature film and I spent more money on it,’ and he goes, ‘Okay, sure, kid.’
“So over 300 people showed up, and I remember he had to help them with the concession stand … and he goes, ‘I would have hired more staff, but I didn’t know.’
“And that’s how it turned into kind of a cult thing for this area,” Sharps said. “When a certain actor comes out, people have been watching them for years now in these features, and they scream and yell his name, ‘Al, Al!’ He gets autographs so he’s kind of famous for a night.”
A shoestring budget can create difficulties. “Sometimes it’s hard for the actors to show up. The hard part is getting five or six people at once because they all have different jobs. That makes it really hard and frustrating, but somehow, every time, I usually get it done,” Sharps said.
Sharps has his own daytime job in the family business, Sharps Lumber, so Sharps Films is a part-time endeavor to satisfy his creative interests. He planned to start shooting “Dark Mountain” in June and complete it by August, but the production lasted to November 2019.
“The film was scheduled to premiere in 2020, but COVID had other plans,” he said.
Sharps wrote the screenplay after a friend sent him an account about Doc Benton. “I was like, wow, what a great story!”
The beginning of the film was shot on location at Mount Moosilauke, one of New Hampshire’s 4,000-footers and the location of the Doc Benton legend.
“You may notice the main hiking trail and the wooden bridge in the intro credits,” Sharps said.
Later scenes were filmed on his family’s 90-acre property in Ashland.
“It was a tough shoot with 90% of the film being shot at night and having to battle mosquitoes and the cold,” he said.
Randy Currier, owner of Squam Lakes Automotive in Holderness, was in charge of casting. Matthew Dean Fletcher, who has the principal role, has been acting in Sharps’ films for years, as has Alan Gillen and Reggie Provencher.
“They’re my regulars,” Sharps said, adding that he was fortunate to get Sheri Lee for the role of Josephine Benton in “Dark Mountain.” An actress who has had a number of small film roles, Lee appeared as a party guest in Adam Sandler’s “Grown Ups 2.”
“Different people will contact me,” Sharps said. “They’ll hear I’m making these crazy movies and say, ‘Do you have a role for me?’ And that’s how I kind of met Hannah Cabell. So when I looked at her resume, I was saying, ‘Oh, my god, she lived in New York City and she was in shows like Mr. Robot and The Blacklist, and I couldn’t believe my good fortune — meeting her and then she wants to be in my silly show, Strange Birds. But the pandemic has been so bad in the big city that she moved here with her husband, and he’s a scriptwriter, so she was just chomping at the bit and she wanted something to do here because she loves doing film and art.”
The Legend of Doc Benton
The legend that inspired “Dark Mountain” comes from the town of Benton, which was known as Coventry at the time the real-life Thomas Benton was born. (In 1839, Governor Isaac Hill proposed renaming the town Benton in honor of a senator from Tennessee who, coincidentally, was named Thomas Hart Benton. The town of Benton was incorporated in 1840.)
The son of a prominent family, Thomas Benton went to the University of Heidelberg, Germany, to attend medical school. According to the legend, he excelled as a student but felt like an outsider among the Germans. He formed a close friendship only with one elderly professor, who took Benton under his wing, and the two would discuss medicine, science, and theology.
When the old professor died, as the story goes, he left some arcane books and a small locked chest to Tom Benton, who brought them back to New Hampshire after graduation.
It was after his return that the facts behind the legend of Doc Benton started varying. In some accounts, Tom Benton became distraught shortly after his arrival home when he learned that his parents had died while he was away. In another version, Benton quickly became a respected doctor in New Hampshire until, in 1816, he was unable to cure his fiancee, who died of typhoid fever. In still another version of the story, he became successful, married, and had a child, but was devastated when both wife and child died of an infectious disease.
The latter version is the basis for the movie, although, in the film, the wife commits suicide after the child dies.
The story of Doc Benton has been embellished as it passed down through generations of Dartmouth students taking part in the college’s freshman hike. The hikes end with a stay at Mooselauke’s Ravine Lodge where, at night, the tale is told under dim lighting, with staff members clattering pans or screaming at appropriate moments in the tale.
The shock of his family’s death supposedly led Doc Benton to abandon his home and medical practice, and to retreat to a ramshackle cabin on Mount Moosilauke. It is said his only possessions were the books and the small locked chest he had brought back from Heidelberg. At first, he occasionally returned to town for supplies, but his visits became less frequent, and younger residents only knew Doc Benton as a long-haired, crazed-looking hermit living in the woods.
There was speculation that, devastated by his family’s deaths, he engaged in a search for eternal life. Supporting that legend, local livestock started showing up dead, with a small wound behind their ears. The dead body of a young man was stolen from an undertaker, later reappearing with a similar wound behind his ear. Then, one winter evening in the 1820s, a small girl named Mary did not show up for dinner. Mary’s mother discovered a set of adult footprints in the snow, leading out of town toward Mount Moosilauke. Townspeople followed the trail to Tunnel Brook Ravine, where they saw a shadowy figure in a dark cloak with a long grey beard, who, with Mary under his arm, climbed one of the near-vertical cliffs and, as the villagers watched in horror, he threw Mary to her death. He then disappeared into the snowstorm.
Years later, in 1860, a missing logger on Mount Moosilauke was found dead with a wound behind his ear. Forty years after that, a railroad worker in the area was found dead, with a similar mark behind his ear. Doc Benton, now immortal, according to the lore, was said to be responsible for creaky floors, open windows, and food disappearing from the cupboards at the Prospect House, a stone structure built on Moosilauke’s summit in 1860. People have claimed to see a dark-cloaked figure fleeing on the trails, and in the 1970s, a missing hiker who was found covered in bruises and in shock, but otherwise uninjured, claimed that a hand had pushed him off an exposed ledge.
Sharps Films
Jamie Sharps traces his artistic and creative side to his mother, Leigh Sharps, who had a career in photography and journalism. Leigh and Steve Sharps gave their son his first movie camera, a VHS-C, when he graduated from high school.
“My first film was called ‘The Josh Jones Spectacular,’ a ‘Raiders of The Lost Ark’ tribute starring my friend, Josh,” Sharps recalled. “All editing was in the camera. Music was done by duct-taping a Walkman cassette player to the camera.”
He went on to study at the New York Film Academy, “and that’s when I really got the filming bug,” he said. “That was the first time they started using editing programs on computers, and … I was able to do some cutting and music and stuff like that.”
When he returned home with that experience and a camera, “I just tagged all my friends to help me shoot these crazy movies on the weekends. What started out as a few shorts in the beginning turned into independent features.”
He won his first film award with “Tucker’s Crossing,” and that inspired him to continue with other films, leading to “Zombie Boy,” which was his most successful film to date.
“The horror genre was kind of a no-brainer,” Sharps said, “because it was an easy genre to get into, getting people excited about moviemaking, because there’s a lot of action in it, and, you know, the axe-wielding and the blood and the guts and all that, and that kind of drew me to it. But lately, comedy is kind of taking over.”
Sharps’ “mockumentary,” “The Bigfoot Diaries,” caught the attention of Morgan Murphy, who worked with Ernest Thompson at Whitebridge Farm in New Hampton. Thompson, the author of “On Golden Pond,” was looking for a cinematographer and editor for his own independent films, and gave Sharps a chance to work on “Time and Charges” and “Heavenly Angle.”
“That was a lot of fun,” Sharps said. “We’re running around shooting, so I was able to learn a lot from Ernest, like blocking the actors and how to get the best performance. … I definitely learned more from him than I did the New York Film Academy because he’s just a wealth of knowledge.”
The latest project for Sharps Films is a short film series called Strange Birds which he puts up on YouTube and plans to compile into a single film that he hopes to screen at the Flying Monkey.
“If you watch Strange Birds, I’m one of the ski mask thugs that gets shot and killed,” Sharps said.
He said he takes on whatever roles are necessary, sometimes being a one-man show — handling makeup, sound effects, and other tasks. When the makeup artist he had for “Zombie Boy” moved south, he had to step in and do the job for “Dark Mountain.”
Sheri Lee got busy with other projects during "Dark Mountain," which Sharps said made it difficult to wrap up the shoot. “Then it was freezing,” he recalled. “We could see our breath and we’re supposed to shoot this entire last scene in my parents’ barn, and we couldn’t do it. So we had to switch the set to my house in the kitchen.”
Without giving away the details of that final scene, Sharps gave credit to his girlfriend, Leah Palmer, for being “a huge help to me.”
“My girlfriend wasn’t very happy with the blood and the black powder all over the walls, and we had to clean it and it was a disaster,” he said, adding, “And she has always been there. She’s my everything now. Without her, I’d be in big trouble.”
