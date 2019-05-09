LACONIA — The number of people seeking help with their substance abuse disorder through the new Doorway at LRGHealthcare jumped significantly last month, an indication that word about the program is really spreading, according to officials.
A total of 31 people were seen at the Doorway in April alone, six more people than were seen in the first three months of the year combined, said Corey Gately, director of substance abuse services for LRGHealthcare.
The Doorway, which opened in January, is one of nine facilities across the state established as part of the state’s new Hub-and-Spoke strategy to address the opioid crisis.
The number of people walking into the Doorway has been more than doubling every month. In January just two people showed up. In February the number jumped to six, and in March it jumped again to 15.
The number of people who have been helped on the phone has also been on a significant upswing. In January the number of phone consultations was 38. It inched up in February to 39, and then increased to 45 calls in March. Last month the number jumped to 71 — an increase of 58 percent from the month before, and 87 percent since January, Gately said.
“I think the numbers are showing that the word is getting out that people can come here and get the help they need,” Gately said. “They know that if you go to the Doorway, they can help you.”
The surging numbers may be particular to the LRGH Doorway.
According to state Department of Health and Human Services statistics, 472 people were served by Doorways statewide during January. The number for February was 444, and 493 in March, the last month for which statewide statistics are available, according to DHHS spokesman Jake Leon.
Gately said most of those contacting the Laconia Doorway are looking for treatment, whether it be inpatient or some other form.
The services offered at the Doorway include:
• Screening and assessment.
• Evaluation of substance misuse and mental health services.
• Connection to ongoing services, including outpatient and inpatient treatment, and medication assisted treatment.
• Financial assistance vouchers for such needs as transportation, childcare, medication co-pays, deductibles and other services not covered by traditional insurance.
Gately credits the services that providers such as Lakes Region Mental Health, Horizons Counseling Center, Navigating Recovery, Health First, and individual practitioners for whatever progress that is being made in getting people with addictions the help they need.
“The work we are doing here is to reach people who may not have been able to connect with services before,” Gately said.
“Laconia is off to a strong start, and that’s good,” Leon said. “It’s good that as many people are reaching (the Laconia Doorway) as there are.”
“People are connecting with and remaining with treatment,” Gately said.
