LACONIA — Ernest Thompson will hold a book discussion at the Belknap Mill for his new novel, "The Book of Maps," Thursday, March 23, at 6 p.m.
"The Book of Maps" was released two Octobers ago, kicking off a nationwide tour for Thompson. The author is primarily known for his work as a screenwriter and playwright, with around 35 productions and 12 films under his belt. In 1981, Thompson won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for his play-turned-film "On Golden Pond."
"It's not the first novel I've written, just the first that I've had published," Thompson said of "The Book of Maps." "I've always enjoyed writing prose because it's relatively freeform. With prose, you get to go inside the heads of the characters and share their thoughts."
The novel follows a boy and his father on a cross-country road trip from Los Angeles to New Hampshire during the early 2000s. The journey serves as a distraction for the boy and for the father, who wrestles with finding the right moment to deliver earth-shattering news to his son.
"A lot of territory gets covered geographically and emotionally," Thompson said. "A little bit of peril, nervousness, especially in the section that takes place in the Midwest."
For Thompson, drafting the novel was a way to eschew the tight restrictions and limitations of play and screenwriting.
"In a play, the only way an audience gets any information is from what people say to one another," Thompson said. "A movie has wide shots, tracking shots, etc. One closeup of Henry Fonda's eyes was five pages of dialogue. I love writing dialogue, getting into the character's personality, and I love being descriptive in a way that's not possible with a screenplay."
"The Book of Maps" focuses much of that description on the characters' internal experiences as they go about their journey.
"What I love about writing prose is it gives me a chance to exercise the poet in me. Everyone is a poet in some form or another," Thompson said. "I love it when I have a conversation with a guy who delivers oil or mows my meadow. Sometimes a guy will let go of a line so surprising and poetic it takes me by surprise. I believe that's the case for everyone."
Thursday's event will be Laconia's first to feature "The Book of Maps" after nearly 20 discussions around the country. Copies of the book will be available for purchase from the Innisfree Bookshop at the event.
"Each one is like an improv depending on the size of the audience," Thompson said. "I've done gigantic ones, with a couple hundred people, and small bookstores where there wasn't any seating. I like them all. I love the engagement with people."
