LACONIA — Ernest Thompson will hold a book discussion at the Belknap Mill for his new novel, "The Book of Maps," Thursday, March 23, at 6 p.m.

"The Book of Maps" was released two Octobers ago, kicking off a nationwide tour for Thompson. The author is primarily known for his work as a screenwriter and playwright, with around 35 productions and 12 films under his belt. In 1981, Thompson won an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for his play-turned-film "On Golden Pond."

