LACONIA — A year ago, 603 United was just an idea. Now, the club sports daily programming, a dozen regular attendees between members and volunteers and a new physical location on Parade Road. 

“We’re ahead of schedule,” said founder and Executive Director Cassie Contigiani. “To have a place to call home at this point is really, really cool.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.