LACONIA — A year ago, 603 United was just an idea. Now, the club sports daily programming, a dozen regular attendees between members and volunteers and a new physical location on Parade Road.
“We’re ahead of schedule,” said founder and Executive Director Cassie Contigiani. “To have a place to call home at this point is really, really cool.”
Because it meets a major need in the area and because it has received solid community support, the club is growing, a trend Contigiani expects to continue.
603 United is a nonprofit organization that provides social inclusion programming, such as team sports and group movement activities, that bring together adults in the community with and without intellectual disabilities. Inspired by the success of the Unified Sports programs in local schools, 603 United aims to support adults with intellectual disabilities by providing social structure and connection, physical activity in an accessible and encouraging environment and a wide support system with other participants and volunteers.
After starting Unified and Special Olympics programs at both her high school and college, Contigiani, who grew up in Belmont, moved home to the Lakes Region. She and family friend Kevin Shaw founded 603 United last summer as a way to bring the benefits of those programs to people who are no longer in school.
Sisters Sammy and Cade Allerdice, ages 22 and 24, joined the club in November. New members submit an application and meet with Contigiani to ensure the group will be a good fit.
“I remember during her interview Sammy said, ‘I just sit behind a screen all day, and it’s not fulfilling,'” Contigiani remarked.
“After high school there were just so few opportunities that were accessible and inclusive,” said Jess, Sammy and Cade’s mother. In New Hampshire, students with disabilities can stay in high school until they are 21. When they leave, their access to both structured and unstructured social activities drops off. The pandemic made that experience even more isolating, Jess said. Most of the programming they’d been able to find in the community was for children, and so her daughters spent much of their time with resources online.
“My kids have something to look forward to now,” Jess said. “Their social calendar is full.”
603 United’s slate of activities, Contigiani said, are designed to be inclusive and accessible to varying comfort levels, while still fostering confidence and personal growth among members.
Each week, the group goes on walks in the community, does crafts, plays cards — Uno is a crowd favorite — and board games, watches movies, and plays basketball. They’ve partnered with Taylor Community, tried the simulators at Ready Golf and Zumba-ed at Studio 151.
For some younger club members who participated in Unified sports in schools, Shaw said, 603 United continues the same kind of familiar programming. For some older members — members vary in age from 18 to 61 — the club is the first opportunity of its kind they’ve had.
“Everyone was a bit quiet when we started,” Shaw said. “But now, the confidence, the camaraderie, the friendships are growing for everyone.”
Contigiani encourages club members to direct their own experience while at events. “Because they are all adults, and I want them to feel like adults,” she said.
Jess remarked on how much her daughters’ confidence levels have grown since joining. “It’s just so accessible,” she said. “Everyone can come as they are and be who they are here.”
That goes for volunteers, too. “Sometimes I think the volunteers get more out of it than the club members,” Contigiani said. “You can have the worst day, and then come here and just be so happy.”
Jackelyn Robarge, an elementary special education teacher who went to high school with Cassie and some of the club’s members, echoed this.
“It’s just such an enjoyable and fun time,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity to get involved in the community and to get away” after a long day.
603 United moved into its home space, a room at the Roche Realty building on Parade Road, in February. Complete with crafts, moving tables and chairs, a large television and games, the space is a vital platform for the club. It also embodies the support they’ve received so far from the community.
“When we moved in we put up an Amazon wishlist,” Contigiani said. “Within 24 hours, people had bought us everything on it.”
603 United is continuing its fundraising efforts throughout the year, including a golf tournament at Laconia Country Club in May and soirées at the Lakeport Opera House.
The goal is to be able to purchase their own van and build their own clubhouse.
“The community has been so great, and so many people have opened their doors to us,” Contigiani said. “But at the same time, I don’t want to rely on those open doors.”
In the meantime, Contigiani is hoping to further strengthen their network of regular volunteers.
“We’ve already grown so much, and I hope it’ll just keep growing and growing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.