LACONIA — Councilor David Bownes said Christmas lights and decorations were so minimal last year that it looked like the Grinch had paid a visit to the City on the Lakes.
Public and private efforts are underway to spruce up things up for this holiday season.
On Monday, the City Council approved a request to use $3,500 in city funds for downtown decorations, as well as for Lakeside Avenue in The Weirs.
Celebrate Laconia, a nonprofit booster organization, is planning a Light-Up Laconia festival, parade and decorating competition on Sunday, Nov. 25.
“Stationed in the glow of the Colonial Theatre’s marquee, Celebrate Laconia will be hosting the day with family activities, festive treats and holiday cheer,” the group stated in a news release.
“Turning onto a pedestrianized Canal Street, the holiday spirit will continue with local vendors, activities, caroling, sled dogs and more.
“Marching up Main Street, the annual holiday parade will lead the community to Veterans Square, where we will help Santa light the tree and kick off the holiday season in style. With the lighting of the tree, our city will come alive with decorations and lights, bringing festive cheer to our streets, neighborhoods and businesses.”
The parade will start at Wyatt Park at 3:30 p.m. and end at Veterans Square, where tree-lighting will take place at 5 p.m.
Santa will hold a meet-and-greet at the Belknap Mill from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A holiday bash with family activities, seasonal vendors and sled dogs will take place on Canal Street from 2 to 6 p.m.
Also, Celebrate Laconia is staging a decorating competition for homes and businesses. The residential winner will receive a $250 prize, and the runner-up will receive $100. The winning business will receive a holiday plaque and complimentary advertisement in a local news outlet.
People may register for the competition before Nov. 25 at celebratelaconia.org. Judges will go to participating locations between Nov. 25 and Dec. 14.
Participants in each category will also have the opportunity to win the Community Choice Award. Voting starts at 6 p.m. on Nov. 25 on Celebrate Laconia’s Facebook page and on its website, celebratelaconia.org.
