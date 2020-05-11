Pastel
A recently painted pastel from Lisa's time at home. (Courtesy photo/Lisa Ford)

There have been many adjustments in the COVID-19 world for us all. 

For us, worry for loved ones most at risk— in our family three nurses and a cancer patient— are in our particular daily prayers. Also thinking of small businesses in our communities whom we can't wait to support again and our own livelihoods on hold.

On a happy note, I have been able to pick up my oil pastels with more of a focus on my pleasure creating with them. For someone who normally watches scant TV, I have found on YouTube British talk host Graham Norton's show a hoot and a half of real belly laughs, that feel great. My flower gardens are weeded and mulched in record time this year, and a reclaiming of our vegetable garden is in progress as well. These times do make us feel self sufficiency is an asset we could stand to have more of.

I am rereading "The Great Work of Your Life," which reiterates through historic icons I admire, how to follow my dharma, my heart's course, as they did. Empowerment helps.

The fridge is pretty well stocked so meals haven't been a problem, though I am craving fresh fish. I have made four different cuisines so far these past few days: Thai, Mexican, Italian and Polish.
 
It's a time to be reflective and grateful, keep safe and stay in touch with family and friends. We are seeing wonderful acts of humanity. It keeps my heart full of hope; there is so much to be grateful for even now. I have worries, yes, but don't let them rule us. I know the first couple weeks were very hard for me. Love, laughter, hope, beauty, and kindness are some of the good things not taken by COVID-19.
 
Wishing you all the best, keep your hearts full of what matters. Pray for each other. Act with a loving heart. I'm looking forward to sharing with you again, in person. I love our lakes community, keep the faith everyone!

