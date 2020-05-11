There have been many adjustments in the COVID-19 world for us all.
For us, worry for loved ones most at risk— in our family three nurses and a cancer patient— are in our particular daily prayers. Also thinking of small businesses in our communities whom we can't wait to support again and our own livelihoods on hold.
On a happy note, I have been able to pick up my oil pastels with more of a focus on my pleasure creating with them. For someone who normally watches scant TV, I have found on YouTube British talk host Graham Norton's show a hoot and a half of real belly laughs, that feel great. My flower gardens are weeded and mulched in record time this year, and a reclaiming of our vegetable garden is in progress as well. These times do make us feel self sufficiency is an asset we could stand to have more of.
I am rereading "The Great Work of Your Life," which reiterates through historic icons I admire, how to follow my dharma, my heart's course, as they did. Empowerment helps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.