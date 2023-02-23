LACONIA — This spring, Laconia High School U.S. history students will use learning to forge new bonds — with their community, with their sense of place and with the work of real-world historians. 

Beginning in March and culminating with a presentation in May, students in Taylor Osborne's U.S. history class will examine and record Laconia’s experience of the Vietnam War. They will interview veterans and their families, read journals and local news stories, analyze and place photographs and organize their findings into a website. The Laconia Historical and Museum Society will collaborate with students on the project. 

