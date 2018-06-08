LACONIA — The attorney for a convicted sex offender argued in court Thursday that her client’s presence in the same room where youngsters were helping with a food drive was not illegal, but the prosecutor told the judge that, by organizing the event, the defendant broke the law.
The arguments came during a rare probable cause hearing in Belknap County Superior Court in the case of Alger Conger, who has been charged with violating the limitations for registered sex offenders on their contact with children.
Judge James D. O’Neill III heard arguments and testimony during a 90-minute session. He offered no ruling from the bench, but said he would take the matter under advisement and issue his ruling later.
During the testimony, the court heard that Conger contacted the principal at Pleasant Street School and left a message urging youngsters who were involved in the Cereal Heroes — a group of pupils who do various good deeds and use the money they get to buy cereal and other food for needy children in Laconia — to help count, sort and distribute food items donated by members of the United Methodist Church in Gilford. He also contacted Andrea Condodemetraky, one of the Cereal Heroes’ parent advisers with the same proposal, according to testimony.
Condodemetraky said she brought eight Cereal Heroes members who, along with four parents, spent between 70 and 75 minutes sorting the items and loading them into cars for distribution. She said that, during that time, Conger was for the most part in the background observing, along with other church members.
Conger’s attorney, Allison Schwartz, told the court that the regulations governing registered sex offenders prohibit them from caring for, instructing or guiding children.
“There’s no blanket [regulation] that he [Conger] cannot be in the presence of minor children,” she said.
Assistant County Attorney Darla Sedgewick introduced a copy of a news article reporting that, when the New Hampshire Legislature was debating the sex offender registration bill, lawmakers wanted the law to prohibit those convicted of sex offenses involving children from having any contact with minors.
Gilford Police Detective Stephen Kessler testified that police began to investigate the matter after someone called the department, telling them that Conger had appeared in a photograph in The Laconia Daily Sun, illustrating the Cereal Heroes’ efforts on behalf of the food drive.
Kessler said Conger told him that he had taken it upon himself to call Pleasant Street School to make other contacts to arrange for the youngsters to come to the church for a work party. Kessler also said that Conger told him that what he had done might have been “borderline wrong.”
Kessler also testified that Conger had suggested that the Cereal Heroes youngsters should participate in two other church-sponsored events, but those requests were denied.
Under questioning by Schwartz, Kessler said of Conger’s actions during the April 2 work party, “I wouldn’t say he was minimally involved; I would say he was present.”
In summation, Schwartz told the judge, “Mere presence near minor children is not a crime, and that is all the state can show.”
Sedgewick said in response: “This wasn’t an innocuous encounter. It was orchestrated [by Conger],” asserting that the prosecution had showed there was sufficient probable cause to charge Conger with the crime he is facing.
