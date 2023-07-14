LACONIA — New England comedian Bob Marley came to Laconia for the first of seven sold-out performances in July 2021. While the audiences were left howling with laughter, it was likely that ticket sales were driven as much by the venue. Marley was the first act booked to perform at the newly renovated Colonial Theatre.
The Colonial Theatre has been dominating the Main Street landscape since it was built by Benjamin Piscopo and opened in 1914. It was originally used for stage plays, but by the 1930s and for the rest of the 20th century it was used to show movies. In 1983, according to the theatre’s website, the grand venue was divided into five movie theaters, and in 2002, the venue closed, and stayed dark for nearly 20 years.
Turning the lights back on took more than a flip of the switch. First, the building, one of the largest downtown, had to be purchased. Then it had to be extensively renovated to bring it back to its original grandeur.
All of that came at considerable expense. The project cost $14.7 million, to be exact, which includes funding from the Community Development Finance Authority, tax credits, the Land and Community Heritage Investment Program, various grants, private donations, and $8.1 million in city funds, financed through the sale of tax bonds. The city's annual costs for the theater are around $350,000, including leasing the theater from Belknap Economic Development Council, and paying Spectacle Live to manage the theater. The city is also responsible for repaying a $6.7 million bond, which expires in 2045.
It’s reasonable to presume that at least some of the roughly 5,000 people that attended those seven Marley shows were there to see not just comedy, but what all that public funding made possible.
Since then, the theater has hosted other comedians, as well as nationally touring musicians and other performers, school concerts, community theater productions, and even a psychic medium.
Pete Lally, president of Spectacle, said that even two years later, the venue continues to attract robust crowds. Last February, for example, Spectacle booked the “Bored Teachers” comedy act on a Friday, the Tower of Power musical act on Saturday, and “Menopause: The Musical” on the Sunday in the same weekend. Mid-winter in northern New England can be challenging when it comes to ticket sales, but the shows were so popular that Spectacle added extra performances for both the Friday and Sunday night shows — five performances in one February weekend, with full or nearly full houses for each.
“We had a tired staff on Monday morning, but we did it,” Lally said.
Yet, the revitalization of the Colonial Theatre wasn’t merely to sell tickets. The investment of public funds was seen as a chance to provide a community auditorium, and to install an economic engine for the city’s downtown. Those interviewed for this article say that, while there are imperfections that should be addressed, the Colonial is largely delivering on those promises.
Growth builds growth
“Anecdotally, we’ve seen changes,” City Manager Kirk Beattie said about the downtown area since the Colonial reopened.
Increased investment in the downtown area had begun before Marley brought thousands of comedy fans to downtown in July 2021. Wayfarer Coffee Roasters, across Main Street from the Colonial, opened in 2015. Trillium Farm to Table, a fast-casual eatery near the post office, opened just before the Colonial, and Kuong Sushi, on Canal Street, had been in the works since 2020, though it opened around the same time as the theater.
There’s more. Defiant Records & Craft Beer opened in one of the storefront spaces in the Colonial building in summer 2021, and reports say that other available storefronts in the building have been leased, though the owners aren’t ready to go public with their plans. Meanwhile, other storefronts in downtown, some of which had been vacant for significant amounts of time, started lighting up again.
“Downtown seems busier, there’s more business going on, new businesses are coming, long-term businesses are still thriving,” Beattie said. “I think the theatre has a lot to do with it, but growth builds growth. If you have stuff there and it’s working well, it’s all building upon each other. We’re seeing things happen that way.”
Former Mayor Rod Dyer called the theatre a “lodestone” for the downtown area.
“I felt that it would be the catalyst as far as further development was concerned, and I believe that has indeed occurred,” he said.
Warren Clement, who operated a retail venture in downtown Laconia for decades and now deals in real estate, said the rejuvenation of downtown is well underway. “All the storefronts in downtown, just about, are gone [off the market],” he said, when not too long ago, empty storefronts were common.
Clement referenced one building as a case in point: The Pemaco building, which houses Wayfarer, among a few other businesses at street level and apartments upstairs, sold recently for $1.1 million. In 2016, according to city tax records, the same building sold for $215,000.
The Colonial serves as a “magnet,” bringing several hundred visitors to the downtown area every week, Clement said. He added that there are other magnets, such as City Hall, the library, the Belknap Mill and the post office. There’s also the CAKE Theatre, the home base for the band Recycled Percussion, which has its own magnetism.
“The theater is very, very important, but all of the ancillary pieces make a difference,” Clement said, adding, “it’s very important that the theater was revitalized.”
Dropping a pebble
Dyer, who served as mayor from 1968 to 1974, during which time he helped save the historic Belknap Mill from a planned demolition, said he was part of an effort to purchase and renovate the Colonial, but it failed to gain traction among city council. It was only when the idea was picked up by the late Ed Engler — founder of The Laconia Daily Sun who served three terms as mayor, retiring from the post in 2019 — that the project gained any movement. Dyer said it was through Engler’s political expertise, and force of personality, that council agreed to support the ambitious project. Engler’s arguments were supported by the late Councilor Bob Hamel, and current Councilor Henry Lipman, who assured his colleagues the finances would work out.
“I look backwards and I contrast where things are at the present time, economically, [with] what was happening downtown 20 or 30 years ago, when I considered it an economic wasteland. It was depressing. If you want to talk about a community having a mood, the community had a somber assessment for the downtown area. Businesses would come in, they’d stay for a couple of months and be gone. People were not walking the sidewalks, it was quite depressing,” Dyer said.
Mayor Andrew Hosmer, who resides in one of the nine condominium units created as part of the Colonial renovation, recalled how Engler once described the act of dropping a pebble into a pond. Though the object itself might be small, the ripples it creates spread wide and far.
“Ultimately, this theater is having the impact that we are hoping to have,” Hosmer said. “The pebble is the Colonial Theatre, the ripples are the impact ... There’s lots of good stuff that’s happening, because Ed had the foresight to throw the pebble in the pond, and commit public dollars to this.”
For Dyer, the real measure of the Colonial isn’t in dollars, but in pride.
“I grew up in Laconia, so I remember the Colonial when it was absolutely beautiful,” Dyer said. For those who also carried that memory, the restoration project was as much about nostalgia as it was economic development. “It was a matter of cultural and civic pride to see the renaissance of the Colonial Theatre. I have enjoyed very much attending programs at the Colonial, every time I walk into the building and see that beautiful theater, I say, ‘Wow, what a great thing for our community.’”
