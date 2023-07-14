LACONIA — New England comedian Bob Marley came to Laconia for the first of seven sold-out performances in July 2021. While the audiences were left howling with laughter, it was likely that ticket sales were driven as much by the venue. Marley was the first act booked to perform at the newly renovated Colonial Theatre.

The Colonial Theatre has been dominating the Main Street landscape since it was built by Benjamin Piscopo and opened in 1914. It was originally used for stage plays, but by the 1930s and for the rest of the 20th century it was used to show movies. In 1983, according to the theatre’s website, the grand venue was divided into five movie theaters, and in 2002, the venue closed, and stayed dark for nearly 20 years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.