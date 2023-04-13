From left, Rowena Robertson, Cindi Tolman, Joseph Martin, Nadine McAlister and Mary Fullerton enjoy one another's company during the congregate meal served at the Moultonborough Community Center on Wednesday. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Donna Grove cleans up the kitchen at the Moultonborough Community Center after a mid-day meal service. She said the demand for congregate, take-away and delivered meals has doubled since she started helping with the program, administered by Ossipee Concerned Citizens. (Adam Drapcho/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Julie Hirshan Hart
MOULTONBOROUGH — After several days of panic, it appears an essential funding request for a popular support program will go before voters at the upcoming town meeting.
The funding request, which sought $46,000 to support Meals on Wheels, was omitted from the town warrant until Wednesday due to a deadline error. The program, run by Ossipee Concerned Citizens, offers congregate, take-home and delivered meals to senior residents of Moultonborough and Sandwich. Operating out of the Moultonborough Community Center, the program provides around 32,000 meals per year.
The issue centered around a deadline for submitting requests to be included in the town warrant. Moultonborough is holding its annual meeting on Thursday, May 11 this year, a departure from previous years when it was held in March. With the new date came new deadlines, and Ossipee Concerned Citizens, which also runs a second meals program for other towns in southern Carroll County, submitted its request to Moultonborough two days after the deadline.
At a meeting earlier this month, Selectboard Chair Kevin Quinlan failed to convince the other four board members to include the proposal on the town warrant for voters to decide. The decision to exclude the meals program, and thus deny the possibility of $46,000 in funding, led to a social media campaign tinged with hyperbole.
"It is with great sadness that I am here to report that the Moultonborough/Sandwich Senior Meals on Wheels Program may be forced to shut down indefinitely," read one widely-shared post.
On Wednesday, Quinlan said the board had changed its position on the issue, and the selectboard scheduled a public hearing on Thursday, April 20, for an article to be included in the warrant for the full amount originally requested.
Misty Ryder, executive director for OCC, said reports stating the program was in jeopardy resulted from "miscommunication," and that meals would continue to be served to the seniors who rely on them.
Ryder said the program is primarily funded by the state, which provides enough money to cover about two-thirds of the meals program expenses for southern Carroll County. The OCC meals service costs just under $650,000 per year, and the amount remaining after state funding is covered by local fundraising, such as requests from local towns.
"For some reason, at the Moultonborough site, they decided that they needed to close," Ryder said. "It's not true; they're not closing; we have money to support the program. The $46,000 isn't going to break us."
"People took the information and assumed that we were closing the facility, but we're not," Ryder said. "It really stinks that it came to this, that there's panic when there didn't need to be."
'Lost without it'
At the Moultonborough Community Center on Wednesday were Nadine McAlister and her mother, Mary Fullerton. McAlister said her mother has lived in Moultonborough for more than 40 years and began attending the congregate meals about a decade ago.
"My dad passed about 12 years ago. She was lost; she needed companionship," McAlister said. "She was very sad. She came here and made a lot of friends."
Fullerton straddles the line between guest and volunteer, often arriving early to help prepare vegetables for the day's meal. She can peel 50 pounds of potatoes in a morning, leaving no trace of skin or eyes, using a sharp paring knife instead of a peeler.
"It gives me peace of mind; I feel that I'm doing something for myself and other people. I'd be lost without it," Fullerton said.
Fullerton is joined by a group of people that is growing larger, slowly but surely. Brad Wolff, who serves on the committee that runs the Moultonborough site, said participation numbers are up between 2% and 3% over the past year.
"I'm pleased to say the program is known for its quality," Wolff said. "And both Moultonborough and Sandwich are communities where the average age of residents is increasing. There is a trend where people are attempting to age at home for as long as they can," he said, and services such as the meals program allow them to stay out of nursing homes, which would likely result in a much higher cost burden to taxpayers.
Donna Grove, who runs the kitchen in Moultonborough, said the year-over-year increase has been consistent since she started cooking there a decade and a half ago. They used to send out around 30 meals to be delivered to residents; on Wednesday, they delivered 69 meals.
"We have increased over the past 15 years leaps and bounds," Grove said.
While most of the statistics revolve around food, Fullerton said that only captures part of the value.
"The main thing is when I come here and meet friends, you don't feel alone," Fullerton said. "I just think it's wonderful. If it were taken away, it would be terrible. It's my home away from home."
