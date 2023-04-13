MOULTONBOROUGH — After several days of panic, it appears an essential funding request for a popular support program will go before voters at the upcoming town meeting.

The funding request, which sought $46,000 to support Meals on Wheels, was omitted from the town warrant until Wednesday due to a deadline error. The program, run by Ossipee Concerned Citizens, offers congregate, take-home and delivered meals to senior residents of Moultonborough and Sandwich. Operating out of the Moultonborough Community Center, the program provides around 32,000 meals per year.

