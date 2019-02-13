GILFORD — Mark Larocque has filed as a challenger to incumbent selectman Gus Venavides for a three-year seat on the board.
The only other contested races on the March ballot is for the three three-year seats on the Budget Committee. Those running are Rick Notkin, Dorothy Piquado, Timothy Sullivan, Michael Dowe, S. Peter Karagianis, and Sean P. Murphy.
Other names that will appear on the ballot are:
Trustee of Trust Funds for three years: William Chris Ray Jr.
Library Trustee for three years (two positions): Alexis R. Jackson and Michael D. Marshall.
Fire Engineer for three years: Jack Lyman.
No one filed for the three-year position as Cemetery Trustee.
