CENTER HARBOR — Roger LaRochelle, executive director of the Squam Lakes Conservation Society, recently met with the Center Harbor Democratic Town Committee to discuss climate change.
He described the work of the society and other conservation groups to preserve and protect watershed areas and the landscapes that make the Lakes Region a natural and a national treasure. Thousands of acres and miles of trails have been set aside and are available for residents and visitors to enjoy.
LaRochelle warned that conservation organizations and the individual efforts of conscientious citizens to reduce their carbon footprints are not enough to stop or to reverse climate change. Additionally, he said, legislative policy changes are required at all levels of government, and he said political groups can play an important role in furthering constructive legislative changes.
The next meeting of the Center Harbor Democratic Town Committee will be on Wednesday, May 1, at 157 Piper Hill Road at 4 p.m. Brendan Berube, managing editor of The Meredith News, will discuss the responsibilities and the difficulties journalists have in reporting news fairly and accurately.
The 2019 World Press Freedom Index, compiled by Reporters Sans Frontières, has downgraded the United States and has written that it is a “problematic” place for journalists as they continue to face steady threats and attacks on their safety.
Democrats, Republicans, and undeclared voters are welcome to attend. For more information, call Liz Cody at 603-968-9593.
