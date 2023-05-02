Sen. Donovan Fenton, left, and Sen. Tim Lang, right, spar over Lang's amendment that would set a time limit for a school district to respond to a purchase offer from a public charter school. Sen. Ruth Ward, chair of the Senate Education Committee, and Vice Chair Carrie Gendreau are seated between them in this video screenshot.
CONCORD — Objections to the way the Winnisquam Regional School Board handled a charter school’s offer to buy the Union-Sanborn Elementary School property in Northfield led Sen. Timothy Lang (R-Sanbornton) to offer an amendment to HB 536 that would force a school district to act on such an offer within 60 days.
When the Compass Classical Charter School tried to purchase Union-Sanborn Elementary School last summer, the school board did not respond to the offer. School board Chair Sean Goodwin pointed out the statute did not require the district to immediately negotiate with the charter school, and he said the school board’s goal was to sell the property for the best possible price.
The sale of Union-Sanborn School was the first to fall under a recent state law, RSA 194:61, stipulating that if a school district has unused property and has not received another purchase or lease offer “from a party other than an approved charter public school operating in this state,” the charter school may make an offer, “and the school board of the offering school district shall engage in good-faith negotiations for the purchase or lease of the unused facility.”
Goodwin said at the March school district meeting he expected to complete the sale with a different party.
During an executive session of the Senate Education Committee on April 11, Lang said his amendment is necessary to see that no other school district takes seven months to respond to an offer.
The amendment states, “the school board of the offering school district shall, within 60 days of receiving the offer, engage in substantive good faith negotiations for the purchase or lease of the unused facility. The negotiation period shall continue for 30 days, or less if an agreement is reached. If no agreement is reached, the commissioner of the department of education shall engage an independent mediator who shall gather independent appraisals of the value of the property when the chartered public school made an offer to purchase. The appraised value shall determine a fair price for the offering chartered public school to agree to or reject. In situations when the charter school made an offer to lease the property, the appraisals gathered by the mediator shall determine a fair lease price for the offering chartered public school to accept or reject.”
Sen. Donovan Fenton (D-Keene) objected to the language, saying it puts the power in the hands of the charter school.
“It almost seems we’re holding the public school hostage, and the charter school gets to make all the decisions in this matter,” Fenton said.
Lang responded, “Their power to mediation is when they show, 'Here’s the surrounding values, and this is why we think this offer’s too low and this is the right price.' And then negotiate with the mediator to get to a reasonable price for the sale of the school, or the empty building. But in the end, the person who has to write the check every month or go get the loan, they’re the ones that have to decide if they can afford it or not.”
Sen. Suzanne Prentiss (D-W. Lebanon) said her problem is with the original law that took the power to decide what to do with such buildings away from the public, but she agreed with Lang about putting a timeline in place.
“Why can’t we just say there has to be action within 60 days and if they don’t have that action within 60 days, then they have to agree upon the time period that they will resolve this?” she asked, comparing it to the process in collective bargaining agreements.
Fenton reiterated his concerns about allowing only the charter school to decide if a mediated agreement is fair.
