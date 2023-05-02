Senate debate

Sen. Donovan Fenton, left, and Sen. Tim Lang, right, spar over Lang's amendment that would set a time limit for a school district to respond to a purchase offer from a public charter school. Sen. Ruth Ward, chair of the Senate Education Committee, and Vice Chair Carrie Gendreau are seated between them in this video screenshot.

CONCORD — Objections to the way the Winnisquam Regional School Board handled a charter school’s offer to buy the Union-Sanborn Elementary School property in Northfield led Sen. Timothy Lang (R-Sanbornton) to offer an amendment to HB 536 that would force a school district to act on such an offer within 60 days.

When the Compass Classical Charter School tried to purchase Union-Sanborn Elementary School last summer, the school board did not respond to the offer. School board Chair Sean Goodwin pointed out the statute did not require the district to immediately negotiate with the charter school, and he said the school board’s goal was to sell the property for the best possible price.

