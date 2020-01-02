MANCHESTER — With Carmen Lorentz, executive director of Lakes Region Community Developers, serving as vice-chair and Johanna Halperin, co-founder of the Winnipesaukee Playhouse, serving as secretary of Stay Work Play, the Lakes Region is well-represented on the New Hampshire nonprofit whose mission is to attract and retain more young people in New Hampshire.
Also joining the organization are Stacy Covey, general accounting manager at Planet Fitness World Headquarters; Janelle Gorman, chief financial officer of TRM Microwave; and John Greene, community relations and economic development specialist at Eversource Energy.
Co-chairing the organization in 2020 are E.J. Powers, executive vice-president at Montagne Communications, and Kaitlyn Woods, senior media relations specialist at Eversource Energy. Rachael Comstock, controller at Iron Heart Canning Company, is serving as treasurer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.