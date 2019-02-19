MOULTONBOROUTH — The Lakes Region TEA Party will show the video “Agenda, Grinding America Down” at its meeting tonight at 7 p.m. at the Moultonborough Library.
The “Agenda” proposes that there is a concerted attack on three basic pillars of American Freedom: the Family, Religion, and Patriotism. The purpose of destroying these pillars is to get Americans to accept the utopian promises of socialism/communism (Marxism) and to greatly empower government at the expense of individual rights.
The “Agenda” was created in 2010, but with Venezuela falling from one of the richest countries in South America to a country where most people struggle to find basic necessities like food after adopting socialism, the message resonates more. Despite Venezuela joining a long list of prosperous countries destroyed by socialism, some American politicians are promoting “Democratic Socialism.”
In case of bad weather and dangerous driving conditions, do not take chances; the movie can be shown at a different time.
Moultonborough Library is located at 4 Holland St., Moultonborough. The public is invited to listen and participate in the Q&A sessions.
