Smoky beach

A thin layer of wildfire smoke hovers of Weirs Beach, blocking views of the White Mountains. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — Less than a day after strong rains washed away highways and roads across the state, another climate hazard made its way to the Lakes Region. Smoke and haze blew in from unprecedented forest fires in Canada starting late Monday afternoon, and settled over the region. On Tuesday, the air-quality index ranged from the high 90s to the mid-100s, at one point reaching 152, which is considered unsafe for certain people.

“According to airnow.gov, we are in an unhealthy area of the world right now,” said Amy Lovisek, the city's director of recreation and facilities. “It does say to lower your amount of activity that you have outside. We are getting asked this question a lot at Weirs Beach right now, people are just asking how they find out about it, how it is, so we are referring them to the website.”

