LACONIA — Less than a day after strong rains washed away highways and roads across the state, another climate hazard made its way to the Lakes Region. Smoke and haze blew in from unprecedented forest fires in Canada starting late Monday afternoon, and settled over the region. On Tuesday, the air-quality index ranged from the high 90s to the mid-100s, at one point reaching 152, which is considered unsafe for certain people.
“According to airnow.gov, we are in an unhealthy area of the world right now,” said Amy Lovisek, the city's director of recreation and facilities. “It does say to lower your amount of activity that you have outside. We are getting asked this question a lot at Weirs Beach right now, people are just asking how they find out about it, how it is, so we are referring them to the website.”
Although the AQI was well above normal levels, there was a sizable population of visitors relaxing in the surf and sand at the Weirs. New Hampshire Department of Transportation personnel were still out paving Daniel Webster Highway, as well. Thanks to spikes in humidity and heavy rains, some mistook the smoke for mist or haze.
“I didn’t even know it was still a concern, I just thought today was hazy,” said Jack Rosenfield as he sat on the beach next to his wife, Elaine, on Tuesday. “Up in the mountains you do get a little bit of low clouds, and I thought that was our situation. I lost track of the news, so I didn’t know.”
The smoke traces its origins to Canada, where ravenous wildfires have burned 25 million acres. Fire crews from all over the world are attempting to quell the blaze, but the fires are persisting. Several weeks ago, New Yorkers were encouraged to stay inside after a particularly thick cloud of forest fire smoke rolled over the city.
“We did have warnings out there two weeks ago to stay inside,” said Rosenfield, who lives in Connecticut. “It got pretty hazy.”
Rhode Islanders Laura Caromile and Kim Tierney said Tuesday they have been coming to New Hampshire for 20 years, and neither had seen such levels of smoke in that time.
“I feel bad,” Caromile said. “It’s been going on for so long. Even in Rhode Island we’ve been getting the smoke, more and more every year.”
Despite the increasing frequency of wildfire smoke, many people remain unfettered from spending their vacation time outdoors.
“I don’t get many vacations as it is. This is probably my only one for a while,” Elaine Rosenfield said. “So it won’t change anything here.”
Lovisek said the department isn’t doing anything differently in response to the AQI.
“People that want to be outside can be outside,” Lovisek said. “It is definitely noteworthy that it’s so very hazy from the smoke, it’s kind of scary. This isn’t the norm.”
Although the AQI is not dangerously high for most people, Lovisek noted that it can cause breathing difficulties for certain individuals who have pre-existing conditions. Interested parties can check airnow.gov for daily AQI ratings and recommendations.
