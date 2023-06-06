MEREDITH — In a celebration of brains, brawn, and high-tech brilliance, the Lakerbots — Inter-Lakes High School's robotics team — gathered at Hart’s Turkey Farm last week to celebrate not only a season well done, but an achievement that carried them far beyond home: a fifth-place finish at the prestigious FIRST Robotics Championship in Houston, Texas. Among a division of 78 globally diverse teams, the group of New Hampshire students proved their mettle, marking an accomplishment that exceeded anyone's expectations.

“We were crossing our fingers to make it to Worlds, let alone be fifth," said Mason Lakis, a sophomore in charge of programming the robot. Alongside Lakis, 24 other students earned the opportunity to participate in the world championship after securing high ranks in competitions across New England.

