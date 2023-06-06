Lakerbots assembly subteam leader Caleb Theriault gives onlookers an up close look at "Rattlesnake," a 110-pound robot built entirely by students of Inter-Lakes High School. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
Members of Inter-Lakes High School's Lakerbots robotics team pose for a photo during a celebration last week at Hart's Turkey Farm in Meredith. The team took 5th place in their division of 78 competitors at the FIRST Robotics Championship in Houston, Texas. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
MEREDITH — In a celebration of brains, brawn, and high-tech brilliance, the Lakerbots — Inter-Lakes High School's robotics team — gathered at Hart’s Turkey Farm last week to celebrate not only a season well done, but an achievement that carried them far beyond home: a fifth-place finish at the prestigious FIRST Robotics Championship in Houston, Texas. Among a division of 78 globally diverse teams, the group of New Hampshire students proved their mettle, marking an accomplishment that exceeded anyone's expectations.
“We were crossing our fingers to make it to Worlds, let alone be fifth," said Mason Lakis, a sophomore in charge of programming the robot. Alongside Lakis, 24 other students earned the opportunity to participate in the world championship after securing high ranks in competitions across New England.
The team commenced their winning streak with a seventh-place finish in the qualification stage of their first competition in Rhode Island. Subsequently, they achieved third place at a second qualification event at the University of New Hampshire, then placed third again in the New England District Championships. The group capped off their successful run by clinching fifth place in their division at the FIRST Robotics championship, becoming the 225th-ranked team globally.
Nearly 600 international teams attended the Houston event, each equipped with their uniquely designed robots, programmed to earn points by collecting different objects across a playing field and maintaining balance on platforms. Each team had to design, build and program their robots, and even work together via an alliance system.
“We did very well at Worlds. I was really excited to be there and I think our team has grown a lot over the past year, and it’s going to continue to grow in the future,” said Hayden Brunel, a first-year student and design sub-team leader. “The event was very cool; it was unlike any other experience and the whole atmosphere was amazing. I learned a lot, saw a lot and it was nice to see other teams from different parts of the world.”
Getting to this moment, as the team will tell you, was a momentous effort. As highlighted in a slide presentation conducted at Hart’s Turkey Farm, the Lakerbots devoted over 4,300 work hours to create "Rattlesnake," a 110-pound, 53-inch robot adept at gathering game pieces, transporting them to their collection points, and balancing on a board. Students also wrote nearly 30,400 lines of code to make "Rattlesnake" function, and manufactured 54 parts in-house.
The technical learning involved mastering 3D modeling in computer-aided design, computer numerical control machining, design, electrical wiring and programming. On the social side, students honed their skills in teamwork, problem-solving, communication and public speaking. Throughout the event, teams would have to carefully choose alliances after monitoring and analyzing one another's performances.
“Our scouting team, we ended up picking a team called the Omegabytes from North Carolina to be on our alliance as well as a team from Maine and Missouri,” said Joe Derrick, the team’s lead mentor. “The Lakerbots alliance advanced to the last semifinal on Curie [Division] and exceeded all expectations. Team 8046, as a relatively young team, made an impression by representing both the school as well as the New England contingent of teams that traveled to the event.”
When asked if there were any teams that really impressed him, senior and Team Captain Kalan Brunell said a team from Massachusetts caught his eye.
“There was a team called 176 Aces High,” Brunell said. “They did an entirely carbon fiber arm, which is super cool.”
“There was also a team that would shoot cubes instead of placing them,” Lakis added. “They would shoot from behind the charging station into the nodes.
“Everyone was just happy to be there, we were all having a good time,” Lakis said. “It was cool to see such a young team like us make it there when there’s such amazing teams there.”
This was the first time the Lakerbots ever competed at the world championship.
“A lot of teams have gone there 10, 15 years in a row.” Brunell said. “It was super cool to be able to play with them.”
