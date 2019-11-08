LACONIA — A City Council discussion is expected Tuesday evening on a formal request to use a section of Sanborn Park in Lakeport for parking to serve the nearby Opera House once it is refurbished.
Some neighbors oppose the idea, saying there is a lack of green space in the area, while owners of some local businesses say the park is seldom used and that parking is in short supply and is needed to foster economic growth.
There are complications with any proposal to convert the green space.
Federal money used to purchase the land that became Sanborn Park came with strings attached.
“Any exclusive use or non-outdoor recreation use would not be allowed and be considered a conversion, requiring the city to find a substitute property equal if not greater in size, dollar value and recreation value and must be received and approved by the Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund and ultimately the Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior prior to any changes of use,” City Manager Scott Myers said in a staff report.
Winter parking
Laconia’s winter parking ban is in effect through May 1.
No vehicle is allowed to be parked on a public street between the hours of midnight and 6:30 a.m.
This ban is put in place so that city vehicles have a clear path to remove snow.
Tax rate
The city’s new property tax rate has been finalized with the state Department of Revenue Administration at $20.59 per $1,000 of assessed value, a slight decline from the current tax rate of $20.85.
The new rate takes into consideration an increase of almost 4 percent in valuation citywide.
“When you factor in all citywide taxable values, including utilities, we saw an $87 million dollar increase this year from a level of $2.158 billion to $2.245 billion,” said Myers. “With utilities excluded, the increase was $81 million bringing us to a new value of $2.205 billion.”
Property tax bills are to be mailed late next week with a mid-December due date.
Veterans Day
Retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc will give a Veterans Day speech at 11 a.m. Monday in Veterans Square.
Following the speech, a free luncheon will be held at VFW Post 1670, located at 143 Court St.
There will also be a showing of the movie, “Honor Flight.”
