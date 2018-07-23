LACONIA _ Bob Fortier was remembered as a man who gave much to the Lakeport community where he was born and raised, and as a tireless worker determined to preserve its history.
Fortier, who died July 15 at the age of 85, left behind A lasting legacy, according to Kevin Dunleavy, parks and recreation director for the city of Laconia.
"He was a proud local person who was always there to do things to preserve the community that he lived in all of his life. I'll always remember the respect he had for Lakeport and what he did for the community." Dunleavy said.
Dorothy Duffy of Whipple Avenue said she remembered Fortier from when they grew up together in Lakeport: "Bob and I were born in the early 1930s and grew up in the same neighborhood called "Little Canada." He lived on Dell Avenue and I lived one driveway below on Appleton Street. Our fathers both worked at Tekwood, a branch of U. S. Plywood "
She said they frequently called each other by weird nicknames and no offense was taken. "Bob was Robbi, pronounced Rob-bye. It was our French pronunciation of Robert but his mother's was Robere. Bob had a sister, Rita. Bob's brother, Armand was called "Babe." I was called "Dorsie" and when I wore a pony tail it was "Dorsie Horsie.
She said they went through Washington Street School together. "Bob always seemed to be the tallest in the class. Bob's demeanor back then was much the same as it was always. Stand in place, straight and tall, watch the speaker and patiently wait for the speaker to pause before he would make a statement.
"We swapped comic books. Our families would have softball games in the pasture. We lived at our swimming spot, Cass Point. Bob would rescue the girls from the water snakes and the blood suckers. We used Leavitt Park for games, arts, crafts, swimming lessons with "Uncle Pete," annual carnival, skating and in our teens for boy meets girl and dancing."
She said Bob joined the Navy and was stationed in Rhode Island, where he met Anita, whom he married. They returned to Lakeport and set up shop in Lakeport Square with a dry cleaning business and an arts and craft shop.
Duffy said both became very involved in all things Lakeport: "Bob managed Little League sports at Leavitt Park. Both were devoted to the Leavitt Park Community Center and the annual carnival. Bob and Anita along with Wanda Tibbetts and others founded the Lakeport Community Association in 1997 and helped to maintain Bond Beach, the Goss Reading Room and Torrey Park in Lakeport Square. Members had yard sales during the summer to raise funds. They managed to save the last of the Boston & Maine buildings, the freighthouse. This was a major successful item on their bucket list and is now the Lakeport Freighthouse Museum. Bob and others had the rail spur moved and added a boxcar. Both were board members and major supporters of the Laconia Historical & Museum Society."
She said Fortier was quick to help anyone. "He was a quiet man, one I related to Paul Bunyan. Bob was often before the city council seeking support of his causes or keeping a watchful eye on the budget. He wanted to be sure that Lakeport, located between Laconia and the Weirs, got its fair share and not just passed through. He was humble and never on an ego trip. He loved his community and gave all of his support to Lakeport." Duffy said.
Evelyn Heinz, a member of the Lakeport Community Association, said that Fortier was a good person to work with. "He was well organized and could get people to work together to get things done. I remember how he worked so hard to get the station cleaned up in 2000 so we could get it open to the public."
Heinz said the museum is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m and that she hopes that more people will turn out to see what it has to offer.
