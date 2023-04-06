LACONIA — The Lake Winnipesaukee Community Cleanup is officially joining the Lake Winnipesaukee Association after half a decade of an informal partnership. This year's cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, May 13, at the Goodhue Boat Company in Meredith.

"The Lake Winnipesaukee Association has been very supportive of our event every year now, and it made sense that we finally talk to them and make this a real event under a nonprofit organization," said Joyce Murphy, the cleanup's lead. "It made sense that we partner together so they can take us under their wing and we can really grow this exponentially."

