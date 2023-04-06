Volunteers with the Lake Winnipesaukee Community Cleanup pose with refuse they removed from the lake in May of 2022. The Winnipesaukee Community Cleanup official merged with the Lake Winnipesaukee Association this year. (Courtesy photo/Robert Janes)
Volunteers with the Lake Winnipesaukee Community Cleanup pose with refuse they removed from the lake in May of 2022. The Winnipesaukee Community Cleanup official merged with the Lake Winnipesaukee Association this year. (Courtesy photo/Robert Janes)
Joyce Murphy, the lead of the Lake Winnipesaukee Community Cleanup has run the program for five years. (Joyce Murphy/Courtesy Image)
LACONIA — The Lake Winnipesaukee Community Cleanup is officially joining the Lake Winnipesaukee Association after half a decade of an informal partnership. This year's cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, May 13, at the Goodhue Boat Company in Meredith.
"The Lake Winnipesaukee Association has been very supportive of our event every year now, and it made sense that we finally talk to them and make this a real event under a nonprofit organization," said Joyce Murphy, the cleanup's lead. "It made sense that we partner together so they can take us under their wing and we can really grow this exponentially."
"Our main mission is protecting Lake Winnipesaukee and its watershed," said Jackie Bellefontaine, the LWA's conservation outreach manager. "Our slogan is 'keep Winnie blue', so when Joyce and the Lake Winnipesaukee Community Cleanup approached us about partnering and making this an event under LWA because of our nonprofit status, we were very excited because it matches up pretty closely with our mission of keeping Winnie blue."
Murphy explained she floated the idea of an official partnership years ago, but that two of the original founders of the cleanup wished to create their own nonprofit. Out of respect for her founders, Murphy waited for a change of heart before approaching LWA again.
"They recently decided that they were not going to go in that direction and have stepped aside, and this has allowed us to come back to LWA, and say, 'Hey, we're ready to partner now.'"
"Another way to put it is that LWA is kind of absorbing LWCC and we're making them a committee," Bellefontaine explained. "So they're going to be a committee under us to hold this community event. It's going to be LWA Lake Winnipesaukee Community Cleanup. It's a combination."
The absorption into LWA won't change the rules for volunteering, but Murphy reiterated it will change the process, likely for the better.
"It opens up a whole new world of tools and resources for us," Murphy said. "For the past five years, I really have managed everything manually and it's been difficult to do that while working a full-time job and a number of other things. Now we have a website that's been created where people can go sign up to volunteer."
Prospective donors and volunteers can go to Winnipesaukee.org and select the events tab to sign up for this year's cleanup. The event is currently scheduled for May 13. Interested persons can also reach out on Facebook under Lake Winnipesaukee Community Cleanup.
"If people are interested in volunteering, we have a volunteer submission form under that webpage," Bellefontaine said. "We just opened the site yesterday, and we've had 23 submissions so far."
"True numbers will come together this year in terms of volunteers and sponsors," Murphy said. "We've had many over the years, but we've done everything out of pocket, so this year we're really happy to make it an event at LWA and fundraise and get some marinas and hospitality places involved."
The cleanup's record turnout was 100 people during its first year. Since then, at least 50 people have attended each event.
Murphy stated that the cleanup costs about $2,500 to put up each year in addition to assistance from sponsors. Since the cleanup's inception, the Goodhue Boat Company of Meredith has hosted the event and will do so this year. 603 Eatz is also putting on a barbecue for all volunteers as part of a thank-you wrap-up party.
"There are other sponsors like At Your Service New Hampshire, a waste management company, and they are donating a 15-yard dumpster," Murphy said. "We typically collect up to 12 yards of debris every year."
“We're still looking for sponsors to donate to the event,” Bellafontaine said. “It can be monetary or a gift basket or certificate to be raffled off at the wrap-up party.”
