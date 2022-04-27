Lake lovers will have a chance to pitch in and help clean up Winnipesaukee on Saturday, May 7. Joyce Murphy, co-founder of the Lake Winnipesaukee cleanup is seeking volunteers to help remove refuse and detritus from multiple locations around the lake.
“Right now we have about 100 people around the lake. Which isn't as much as we'd like,” Murphy said. The cleanup started four years ago after Murphy and her husband Robert noticed how much debris was left over after the ice out.
“A few of us got together and said it would be great to have an annual event to kick off the cleanup at public access points,” Murphy explained. “We do a whole map for everyone to meet at the different bays.”
According to Murphy, the first year of the cleanup was their most successful, consisting of a few hundred volunteers. Since then, they've managed to have around 100 people attend each subsequent cleanup.
“We have all kinds of bushiness helping out,” Murphy said. “Goodhue Boat Company in Meredith, they sponsor our event. They've been sponsoring us from the beginning. They'd like to see more of the marinas in the Lakes Region get more involved for all of our sake.”
In addition to the sponsorship, Goodhue also hosts the collection dumpsters for volunteers to bring their refuse at the end of the day. Those that participate will also be treated to a cookout and raffle.
To participate in the cleanup, reach out to Murphy at winnicleanup@gmail.com or join the Lake Winnipesaukee Community Cleanup Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.