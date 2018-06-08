WOLFEBORO — A Wolfeboro man was arrested on June 6 after driving through town with a ladder strapped sideways across the back of his pickup truck. The ladder extended into the oncoming lane of traffic and struck another car.
The driver of the other vehicle drew the attention of a Wolfeboro police cruiser parked at the First Baptist Church nearby by honking its horn. After turning onto Center Street and following the vehicle that had honked, the police officer turned on his emergency lights and followed the pickup truck from the Wright Museum to the Three Sisters Country Store, where it parked.
After a brief investigation, the operator of the truck, identified as David Bernier, 52, of Wolfeboro was arrested for DWI, operating after suspension, having an open container of alcohol in the truck, habitual offender, conduct after an accident, and violating probation.
Bernier was taken to the Carroll County Jail and ordered to appear in Third Circuit Court in Ossipee on July 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.