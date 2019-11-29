LACONIA — The City Council has approved on first reading an amendment to the city zoning code that would add a historical overlay district in a portion of the downtown area.
A public hearing and a possible final decision are set for Dec. 9.
The district would take in the railroad station, the public library, St. Joseph’s Church, the old Holy Trinity School, and the church rectory. The historic district is intended to prevent demolition of buildings within its boundaries.
The diocese applied for a demolition permit for the church, and then announced it would work with the city to subdivide its campus into three parcels with a view toward preserving the structure.
Christmas celebration
The annual Celebrate Laconia Rock the Block and Celebrate the Season Christmas party is set for Sunday, from 1 p.m.to 6 p.m.
The holiday parade will begin at 4:30, starting at Opechee Park and ending at Stewart Park.
Christmas Village
The annual Christmas Village at Laconia Community Center will begin Thursday, Dec. 5, and end on Sunday, Dec. 8. It will be open from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 5-6, and 2 p.m.-5 p.m. on Dec. 7-8.
The village is free, but donations are accepted. Pictures with Santa cost $3.
Property tax
Property tax bills were mailed on Nov. 14. They are due on Dec. 16.
Payments are accepted by mail and at the counter in City Hall during normal business hours. The city also accepts credit cards over the counter and online. There is also a drop slot located on the side door of City Hall.
