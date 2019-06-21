LACONIA — A solar power generating facility that could produce enough electricity to power hundreds of homes would be built on the site of an old landfill under a special exception request approved by the Zoning Board of Adjustment.
Planning Director Dean Trefethen said the Planning Board still must consider a site plan for the project, which is to generate about 5 megawatts of electricity. About 150 homes could be powered by 1 megawatt, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.
New England Solar Garden Corp. of Portsmouth wants to put rows of solar panels on a 59-acre site off Sterling Drive, about 2 miles north of Laconia Municipal Airport near New Hampshire Route 11B.
On June 3, Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed a bill that would expand solar energy credits applicable for such plants. A veto override effort is underway.
They said it:
“National data can mask what the real story is for kids and children. For example, New Hampshire’s low poverty rate doesn’t consider a cost of living that is 21 percent above the national average.” — Rebecca Woitkowski, early childhood policy coordinators for New Futures about a national report showing New Hampshire No. 1 for child well-being.
Facebook comment:
“Can we at least fix basically every road leading there first before dumping that kind of money into something that shouldn’t even be a priority for this town at the moment when there are countless other ways that money could be better used.” — Jessica Draper on a request for $100,000 from the city to renovate and refurbish the Belknap Mill.
Letters:
“I and many others have made a mistake that we must now admit to and correct.” — Former City Councilor Brenda Baer on her decision to back city support for renovation of the Colonial Theatre.
Coming up:
New rules governing short-term, Airbnb-type rentals in Laconia will be considered by the City Council on Monday evening. Under the proposal, this use would be allowed in most parts of the city. The proposal will likely be sent to the Planning Board for a public hearing before it returns to the council for a final vote.
The council will also consider a historic overlay district for the three-building St. Joseph Church campus, the railroad station and the library. A demolition request has been filed for the church itself, so it would not be protected under the district. This would also likely go to the Planning Board next.
Reverse parking:
A new traffic pattern will be in place on downtown’s Beacon Street East and Beacon Street West late this month. It’s called “reverse angle parking.”
Instead of pulling directly in to an angled parking spot, motorists will drive past the spot and back in. That way, when it is time to leave, the driver can do it in forward gear.
