LaconiaCityBoxscore — July 6

LACONIA — A major step forward in long-delayed plans to refurbish the Colonial Theatre could come Monday night when the City Council is expected to give an initial approval for a resolution for $6.7 million in bonds to fund the project.
Renovation of the historic theater could begin as soon as October under a funding plan that was endorsed by the council at its last meeting.
Councilors have agreed to add $230,000 to the city’s next budget to pay the first installment for $6.7 million in debt needed to finance restoration of the 105-year-old building.
Early on, the city loaned $1.4 million to the Belknap Economic Development Council to buy the vacant theater, so the overall municipal commitment would be $8.1 million.
They said it:
“I have that big honkin’ red truck right there, so I mean some people might have an issue with it, but I think if you have a driver’s license, you should be able to back into spots. That’s just my opinion.”
— Toni Desroches, a downtown worker on new reverse-angle parking spaces.
Facebook comment:
“People in this town have enough trouble driving forward, and in a straight line. Now you want them to back up AND turn?”
— Gaetan Talbot
Hazardous waste:
July 27 and Aug. 3 have been set as the hazardous waste collection days for the Lakes Region.
Belmont, Franklin, Gilford and Meredith are the communities that will be participating on July 7. Bristol, Laconia, Center Ossipee and Moultonborough are among the communities participating on Aug. 3.
Items that will be accepted include art supplies, cleaning fluid, roofing tar, unbroken fluorescent bulbs, car wax polish, antifreeze, gasoline and diesel fuel, carburetor cleaners, herbicides, weedkillers, pesticides, pool chemicals, coal-tar based driveway sealer, paint stripper, oil-based paints, stains, varnishes and spray paint.
Items that will not be accepted include ammunition, radioactive materials, electronics, tires, asbestos and propane tanks.
