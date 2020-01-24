Laconia’s sledding hill, at the end of South Street, is open. The hours are 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily, depending on the snow conditions. Lights will be on at the hill from 4 to 9:30 p.m.
The Parks and Recreation Department is asking sledders to follow the posted safety rules.
The annual sledding party has been scheduled for next Friday, Jan. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. Those planning to attend are asked to bring their sleds and dress appropriately for cold weather. There will be a bonfire, and hot chocolate will be provided.
Anyone who wants more information may call the Laconia Parks and Recreation office at 603-524-5046.
City’s financial report available
The annual Financial Report for the City of Laconia for the fiscal year ending last June 30 is now available.
In addition, the city’s auditors, Melanson Heath, will be presenting their report at the City Council, meeting on Monday. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in City Hall. The public is invited to attend.
Residents can pick up free sand at DPW Messer St. facility
Laconia residents who need sand for their driveways or walkways during this icy weather can get sand from our Department of Public Works, at the DPW garage at 257 Messer St. Residents can get a maximum of two five-gallon pails (or the equivalent).
The public is asked not to take sand from the DPW facility on Bisson Avenue.
Questions can be directed to the Public Works Department by calling 603-528-6379.
Overnight parking prohibited at Park Dept. facilities
Laconia Parks and Recreation is reminding the public that overnight parking at city parks and park house parking lots is prohibited. Also, no parking at those facilities is allowed during snow removal activities, except for previously scheduled events.
Violators may have their vehicles towed at their expense.
For inquiries regarding this matter, contact the Laconia Parks and Recreation office at 603-524-5046.
Voting machines to be tested Monday
In preparation for the Presidential Primary on Feb. 11, the voting machines used in all of the city’s six wards will be tested this Monday at the City Clerk’s Office in City Hall, beginning at 9 a.m.
The testing will last as long as necessary, according to City Clerk Cheryl Hebert. There will be a break from noon to 1 p.m.
Under state law, the testing has to be open so any member of the public can watch the process.
