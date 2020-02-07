Online newsletter seeking photographs
Laconia Links, the weekly online city newsletter, is looking for photographs. Anyone who has a photo they feel shows what makes Laconia special is asked to email NBrown@laconianh.gov. The photo could appear in a future issue of Laconia Links.
City will pick up bulky items for a fee
Residents are reminded that the city will pick up bulky items. The cost is $6 per item, and the stickers can be purchased at the City Clerk’s Office in City Hall or the Public Works Department on Bisson Avenue.
Items that are eligible for pickup include mattresses, toilets, carpeting, and furniture, and some metal items, such as washers and dryers and metal bed frames. Metal items are picked up once a month, usually on the first Wednesday.
Those who have questions should call 603-528-6379.
Don’t forget the winter parking ban
The city’s winter parking ban remains in effect for another four months. No vehicles may be parked on city streets between midnight and 6:30 a.m. through the end of April.
The purpose of the ban is to improve and expedite snow removal from city streets. Failure to comply with the winter parking ban may result in vehicles being towed at the owner’s expense.
Filing period for abatements ends March 1
Those who want to file for an abatement on their property taxes have until March 1 to apply.
Abatement is the process taxpayers can use to dispute their final 2019 property value. Applications for abatement are available at the Assessing Office in City Hall, or they can be mailed upon request, by calling 603-527-1268.
Owners are urged to get a copy of their property record card to verify its accuracy and confirm if any changes have been made. Further questions should be directed to the Assessing Office by calling 603-527-1268.
