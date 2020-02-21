Posted weight limits begin March 6
Seasonal weight limits for truck traffic on most city streets will be in effect in two weeks. Trucks with a gross weight in excess of 10 tons will be prohibited from all city streets, except for those designated as state highways, the city’s arterial routes, and routes to industrial parks. The weight limits will take effect at 6 a.m. on Friday, March 6. A map of posted city streets is on the city’s website. Trucks over 10 tons may still use roads with seasonal weight limits if they have a permit from the Department of Public Works. Permits are granted in two types of situations: blanket authorizations will be given to trucks providing city services such as trash collection, heating oil and propane trucks; one-time permits will be granted for deliveries and collections such as building supplies, construction equipment, household goods, furniture and car carrier trailers. More detailed information and permit forms may be found on the City of Laconia website at www.laconianh.gov. Those with questions can call the Laconia DPW Office at 603-528-6379.
Boat registrations available at City Hall
City Clerk Cheryl Hebert is reminding boat owners they can register their craft with the city clerk’s Office. Those wishing to do so need only bring a photo ID, and last year’s registration if they have it. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and until 6 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. An additional $5 will be collected for each registration processed as compensation for the city clerk’s office acting as an authorized boat registration agent.
Last week to apply for property tax abatements
The time to file for an abatement of property taxes will expire at the end of the month. Applications for abatement of 2019 property values are available in the Assessing Office or can be mailed upon request by calling 603-527-1268. The office recommends owners get a copy of their property record card to verify its accuracy and confirm if any changes have been made.
Recruiting event for census takers set
A recruiting event for census takers for the 2020 census will take place this coming Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the City Welfare Office in City Hall. Census takers will be paid between $20 and $22 per hour and will be reimbursed for mileage. Training sessions are free. More information is available by calling 603-369-5605.
