Inauguration day
The inauguration of Mayor-elect Andrew Hosmer and the Laconia City Council will be held 7 p.m. on Jan. 9 in the Belknap Mill.
Mayor Ed Engler did not seek re-election, and Hosmer defeated Rep. Peter Spanos to win the post.
Hosmer left his Ward 6 council position to run for mayor. Tony Felch won election as Ward 6 councilor.
Community college open house
Lakes Region Community College is hosting an open house on Jan. 8 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Faculty and staff will be on hand to answer questions and help prospective students through the process.
Students who bring a copy of their high school transcript or equivalency certificate will be accepted on the spot and can register immediately for the fall semester, which begins Tuesday, Jan. 21. There is no application fee.
Members of the school’s financial aid office will be available to help students through the financial aid application process, and faculty and advisors from each program will be available to help students register for classes and answer questions.
Prospective students will be given a guided tour of the campus and campus housing.
The college offers associate degrees and certificate programs in business, accounting, culinary arts, hotel and restaurant operations, electrical, automotive, nursing, graphic design, advanced manufacturing and fire science, among other things.
The school also offers classes that allow students to complete their first two years of requirements on the way to a bachelor’s degree at a four-year institution.
Clearing sidewalks
It’s getting to be the time of year when the city plows and sands sidewalks for the benefit of pedestrians.
That means it is important for people not to block sidewalks with their cars or trucks.
The city is required to ensure that sidewalks are kept open and available to pedestrians and are not blocked.
