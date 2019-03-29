On Tuesday, City officials will unveil plans for major zoning changes.
Two public hearings will be held, starting at 6:30 p.m.
The first proposal is to create a consolidated zone to include all of the downtown and adjacent areas. Currently, the downtown area is divided into several distinct zoning districts, each with their own set of rules concerning setbacks, density, permitted uses and even sign sizes. The goal of the new consolidated downtown zone is to have one set of zoning rules equally applied to all properties and to alleviate restrictions that could hinder rehabilitation and expansion activity.
The second proposal is to institute a concept known as performance zoning in certain areas of the city. Under this concept, the Planning Board would have latitude to not subject certain proposals to usual zoning restrictions with the goal of driving quality, innovative economic development downtown, in Lakeport and adjacent to the old State School property off Parade Road.
See you in November
Drain, sewer, roadway and sidewalk work on Union Avenue will take months to complete.
The work being done in a 1-mile section between Elm and Stark streets is expected to conclude in November.
Traffic detours are expected, as well as one-lane alternating traffic. Construction is expected to be complete in November, 2019. Updates on the project can be found here https://www.laconianh.gov/846/Project- Updates.
Questions can be directed to Krista Larsen, 528-6379 ext. 306.
Court Street
A public information session is scheduled for Wednesday at the Belknap Mill to review the construction schedule on Court Street.
Construction is starting with gas main work between Addison Street and Keasor Court. Drain and water work, and roadway and sidewalk reconstruction will begin as soon as weather allows this month. The utility, road and sidewalk work will continue along Court Street up to the Main Street intersection.
New piano
The Bank of New Hampshire has donated $13,000 toward the purchase of a new Yamaha baby grand piano at the Taylor Community.
The Taylor Community holds free monthly concerts that are open to the public.
Facebook comment
“I don’t get why they always get uptight about preserving something until it’s too far gone. Why didn’t they take measures to maintain it before it fell into such disrepair? Same with old buildings, no one cares about them until they’ve been left to rot for decades then it’s too late to save them by then. The city can’t even fix the roads properly. This statue symbolizes NH’s history and heritage and should have been better taken care of.”
— Dee Marie on city plans to dismantle and remove a huge Native American sculpture in Opechee Park.
They said it
“At some point, a tree becomes sawdust, and that’s where this is heading. I just lost a maple that was 300 or 400 years old. It came down in the last windstorm. It has a lifespan.”
— Councilor Bob Hamel on the Native American sculpture.
