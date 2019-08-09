LACONIA — On Wednesday, the city’s Technical Review Committee will examine plans submitted by the Diocese of Manchester to subdivide its St. Joseph Church property into three parcels as part of an effort to preserve the historic structure.
Following the review, the matter could go to the Planning Board as soon as Sept. 3.
The proposal would allow the diocese to sell parcels containing a school building and a mansion, while the circa-1929 church building is preserved.
Meanwhile, a group called the St. Joseph Church Preservation Society is preparing to enter into substantive negotiations with the diocese regarding ways to preserve the church, said Councilor Andrew Hosmer, a member of that group.
A key player in that society is Bob Smith, who was instrumental in the campaign to help the Boys and Girls Club purchase its building, a former Episcopal church, on North Main Street, and who helped establish an endowment fund for Holy Trinity School.
The diocese backed off earlier plans to demolish the church after a public outcry in favor of saving the structure.
They said it
“This is an enormous burden on a small business in rural New Hampshire already paying their fair share of taxes and fees to the state. A for-profit company will be lining their pockets with my money.” — Bob Manley of Hermit Woods Winery on his costs for road signs more than tripling after the state outsourced its attraction signs program.
“I believe in the kind of community we are and why I feel we should stay that way. Change is not always the solution. Keeping what we have and investing in doing just that is what is important to a lot of us.” — Brenda Baer on her decision to run for City Council.
“St. Joseph Church is another issue I would like to continue to be involved in.” — Mark Haynes, who is seeking re-election to the City Council. He said preservation of the church and the Colonial Theatre refurbishment are two issues he would like to see brought to fruition.
Citizen Police Academy
The Laconia Police Department will host a Citizen Police Academy to give people the chance to see how the department operates. The goal is to boost understanding between the public and the department through education and interaction with police officers.
The 10-week program will take place at police headquarters, 126 New Salem St. Classes will be weekly, with the first one on Wednesday, Sept. 11, and the last one on Wednesday, Nov. 20.
Municipal candidate filing
The filing period for municipal positions, including mayor, city councilors and school board members, concludes on Friday, Aug. 16.
Other positions include police commission, supervisors of the checklist, ward clerks and moderators.
For more information: City Clerk’s office, 527-1265.
LRCC Open House
Lakes Region Community College will hold an open house on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Faculty and staff and members of the financial aid office will be on hand to answer questions and help prospective students.
Students who bring a copy of their high school transcript or equivalency certificate can register immediately for the fall semester.
