The Planning Board will consider on Tuesday night a regulatory system for short-term rentals.
Under the proposal, those wishing to operate such a rental must file an application with the Planning Department.
The building would have to pass an inspection by the Fire Department and the Building Code Enforcement Department. A maximum occupancy for the unit will be set.
On-street parking will not be allowed.
Short-term lodging applications will be reviewed and approved or denied within 30 days, with notice sent to the applicant or abutters. The decision would be subject to appeal by neighbors or others.
While the planning board is handling the regulatory proposal, only the City Council can institute or alter a zoning ordinance.
Hazardous waste
Saturday is hazardous waste collection day for Bristol, Laconia, Center Ossipee and Moultonborough.
Items that will be accepted include art supplies, cleaning fluid, roofing tar, unbroken fluorescent bulbs, car wax polish, antifreeze, gasoline and diesel fuel, carburetor cleaners, herbicides, weedkillers, pesticides, pool chemicals, coal-tar based driveway sealer, paint stripper, oil-based paints, stains, varnishes and spray paint.
Items that will not be accepted include ammunition, radioactive materials, electronics, tires, asbestos and propane tanks.
State School
The Lakeshore Redevelopment Planning Commission meets Tuesday to discuss possible agricultural uses for the former Laconia State School property.
There will also be an update on environmental issues and a discussion of the master plan for the property.
The panel is charged with coming up with an economic development proposal for 200 acres of state-owned land at North Main Street and Meredith Center Road.
Night out
The Laconia Police Department will host a “National Night Out Party” at 22 Strafford St. on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
This is intended to increase awareness about police programs such as drug prevention and anti-crime efforts.
Those participating include the Laconia Fire Department, Belknap Regional Special Operations, Belknap Regional Technical Accident Reconstruction, Laconia Police K9 Demo, Lakes Region Citizen Emergency Response Team, Stand Up for a Drug Free Laconia, and Circle K.
Free hot dogs will be given out along with chips and drinks.
