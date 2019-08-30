LACONIA — Short-term Airbnb-type rentals would face new regulation under a proposal to be considered by the Planning Board on Tuesday.
The City Council will need to vote on the plan before it goes into effect.
The proposed rules apply to a dwelling offered for rent for up to 184 consecutive nights.
Owners would be required to apply to the city to operate a short-term rental and pay a proposed fee of $250 that would cover the costs of Fire Department and code enforcement review of the property and notification of neighbors.
The administrative decision to approve a short-term rental can be appealed to the Zoning Board of Adjustment. The approval lasts for one year, after which the owner of the property would need to apply again.
On-street parking would not be allowed and a maximum occupancy will be set.
Failure to abide by short-term rental rules could result in a warning, fines or suspension of the approval to operate the unit.
Such rentals would be allowed throughout the city. They are already allowed in the shorefront residential and commercial resort zones, although under the current practice, they typically are allowed to operate in other zones as well unless neighbors complain.
Festival
The annual Multicultural Festival will be held downtown on Sept. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A City Hall stage will feature Irish music, Scottish music and a puppet show, among other things.
In Rotary Park there will be African dancers, Brazilian dancers, Mariachi music and Latin jazz and blues.
Online — https://www.laconiamulticulturalfestival.org/
They said it
“Hundreds and hundreds of people have reached out in support of this project. I truly hope we can find a resolution around this. Otherwise, I don’t know the status and won’t have means to accomplish the goal.”
— Businessman Scott Everett, commenting on potential restrictions on the use of a portion of Sanborn Park for parking for a revitalized Lakeport area.
Facebook comment
“Build a pedestrian bridge over the roadway. That way no one has to stop.”
— Tom Foil, responding to a story about a confusing crosswalk light that backs up traffic in Meredith.
