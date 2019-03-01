Daisy Pierce, executive director of Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region was in Washington Thursday to testify at a hearing in the U.S. Senate on the opioid epidemic.
She explained what her organization does.
“Recovery supports are provided before, during and after recovery,” she said. “This allows somebody to establish a recovery connection with a recovery coach for as long as they need that person in their life.
“It is free other than billing Medicaid, so it is affordable for somebody who maybe is experiencing other high costs for treatment. We help somebody with employment, housing, transportation, getting their children back. We work with probation and parole. We work with educational programs, preventions and intervention. So we map out recovery at the whole life process, not just abstinence from alcohol and other drugs.”
She said expanded Medicaid provides money for non-clinical support from certified recovery support workers who are in recovery themselves.
They said it:
Responding to a question from Sen. Jeanne Shaheen about what her organization would do for money without federal funds, Pierce quipped:
“Well as a small nonprofit, I’m thinking bake sales.”
Absent/Present
Absent from the Monday City Council meeting were Councilors David Bownes and Andrew Hosmer.
Speed limit
City resident Art Abelmann requested that the city lower the speed limit on Daisy Gardner Road and Leighton Avenue North from 35 mph to 30 mph. He said there is a safety hazard because many residents walk on the street and the road shoulders are narrow or non-existent.
The Public Works Department recommended the City Council approve the request.
However, the City Council on Monday night decided to delay a decision until it hears from more residents who live in the area.
Facebook comments
“I think that instead of the federal government handing money out to foreign countries they should instead fund child care centers all across the United States.” — Paulette Kitner on a series of Laconia Daily Sun stories, "Child Care Crunch," about the high cost and lack of availability of licensed child care.
“Things to think about before we have children. In my parents day, mom didn’t work or there was a babysitter.”
— Steve Barton
“My one question. Is keno part of the NH lottery? If so, how is it a problem and not revenue?” — Parker Caldrain reacting to a story about a Meredith Board of Selectmen meeting on whether to allow local establishments to offer the game.
“They were probably busy spending all their kids food money on keno.” — Joel Robinson on why no keno proponents attended the meeting.
Tax help
The AARP will provide free assistance in preparing and electronically filing federal income tax returns. The help will be provided Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. through April 11 on an appointment basis. Call the Laconia Senior Center at 524-7689 to make an appointment.
Taxpayers are asked to bring photo ID, copy of last year’s income tax return, W-2 forms, any 1099 forms, dependent care provider information, proof of itemizing deductions, health insurance documents and Social Security cards or documentation for yourself and all dependents. The Laconia Senior Center is at 17 Church Street.
Coming up
Laconia Planning Board meeting, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday — tinyurl.com/y32yw78c
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.