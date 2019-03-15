Short-term rentals
Kimberly and Carlos Guzman of Bedford say the Zoning Board of Adjustment erred when it denied them permission to use their home in Laconia as a short-term rental, and they will go back before the board Monday to appeal that decision.
Their home is at 77 Opechee St., which is near Laconia Middle School. Neighbors had complained that people renting the home were causing parking problems on the street.
In their appeal to the board, the Guzmans contend that any parking problems weren’t necessarily caused by their renters, but may have even been caused by people associated with the school.
Road work
The start of warmer weather means road work season is right around the corner.
The city Public Works department says drain, sewer, road and sidewalk work will resume next month at the intersection of Union Avenue and Elm Street. Traffic detours and one-land of alternating traffic will be required at times in the project, which is expected to be complete in November.
Work on a gas main will begin at the end of March on Court Street between Addison Street and Keasor Court.
Work on a gas main will begin at the end of this month on Court Street. Drain and water work, and roadway and sidewalk reconstruction will begin as soon as weather allows in April. This year the utility, road and sidewalk work will continue along Court Street up to the Main Street intersection. A public information session on the project will be held at 6 p.m. April 3 at Belknap Mill.
They said it
“It’s 100 percent political. The governor is either running for re-election, or running for the Senate, or something. He’s looking to do stuff that will gain him political points in various parts of the state and help politicians of his party gain favor as well." — Rep. David Huot, D-Laconia, on local projects not receiving support in the House Finance Committee despite being included in Gov. Chris Sununu’s proposed budget.
Facebook comment
“I stay a good distance behind the car in front of me and watch their maneuvers. Getting an awesome upper body workout." — Jane Veazay MacFadzen on the state of local roads.
School registration
Preschool and kindergarten registration begins April 1 in the Laconia School District. Preschool registration packets will be available at the superintendent’s office. Kindergarten registration information is available through local elementary schools.
