Brew Pub
An application to open a brew pub at 59 Doe Ave., was accepted by the Planning Board on Tuesday.
A public hearing has been set for July 2 to further consider the proposal. The project site is about a quarter-mile west of Lakeside Avenue in the Weirs Beach area.
Keith M. O’Leary of Wakefield, Massachusetts, is proposing the establishment, which would be open March until November. Its hours would be 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11:30 a.m. until midnight on Friday and Saturday.
The development area for the project is listed on the application as 25,650 square feet. It would have a 400-square-foot deck.
O’Leary did not immediately return a call for comment about his project, which is listed on the application as a “craft beer exchange brew pub and retail facility.”
Elsewhere, beer exchanges operate as kind of a stock market for beer. The prices of different brews increase or decrease depending on demand, allowing people to take advantage of prices that drop from time to time.
Nursing school
A school to train people as certified nursing assistants would be built downtown under a conditional use permit awarded Tuesday by the Planning Board.
CNA Now is to offer classes at 526 Main St., Unit 2, where Special Moments Formal Wear once operated, next to Sawyer’s Jewelry.
The school is to offer eight-person night classes.
South Down Subdivision
The Planning Board on Tuesday amended its previous approval of seven-lot subdivision in the South Down area to allow the project to be built in two phases.
John Bernard of Winnisquam appeared before the board to ask for the amendment, saying this would allow the project on Outerbridge Drive to be completed more economically.
Coming Up
A City Council committee will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. to consider a proposal to set up a historic district that would take in St. Joseph Church, the Busiel House, the Holy Trinity School building, the railroad station and the library. A commission would administer the district.
Following the committee meeting, the plan would move to a special meeting of the City Council on Thursday, likely followed by Planning Board consideration.
The proposal comes in response to plans by the Diocese of Manchester to raze the 1929-era church.
With a historic district, the city could deny a request by the diocese for a demolition permit. The appeal process for such a denial could ultimately involve the courts. Without a historic district, the city can temporarily delay, but not deny, demolition plans.
Heated exchange
“Notwithstanding the fact that I always thought it would be nice to have a historic district, this is not the way to do it.”
— Peter Brunette,
chairman of the Planning Board.
“It may or may not be, but that’s the way it’s going to happen, Peter. There’s nothing that you can do about it. When it comes before the Planning Board for approval of the Historic Commission, you can oppose it then. And there will be hundreds of people out there and in the streets, and you can say I oppose it and you could do anything you want. But right now you have no say in it.”
— City councilor and Planning Board member
David Bownes.
“You know, I could find those comments out of order, David, but I’m not going to do that. The point I’m simply trying to make is this is the Planning Board, what the council may or may not approve, or recommend or refer back to the Planning Board will be for the Planning Board to decide. Second, a historic district has been proposed in the past, it’s a great idea, and the way to do it wouldn’t it be is to have a process for delineating what properties would be included in it. This sounds like spot zoning to me.”
— Brunette.
(Spot zoning has been found invalid by courts).
“There’s a landowner out there that allegedly wishes to demolish the property that they own. If we do this thing, we’re precluding that landowner from making that use of the property. To own is the right to destroy, right?”
— Brunette.
“From my perspective the Planning Board doesn’t have enough information to call it spot zoning or anything else. I’d rather wait. I don’t want to create any more controversy than we need to. I don’t think we should be chiming in on what it is we’re going to do, or not going to do, or what we think of it.”
— Bownes.
Armand A. Bolduc
A plaque is to be unveiled at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the City Council Chambers, officially recognizing that the room is named after late Councilor Armand A. Bolduc.
Bolduc died in his home at age 78 on April 1, 2018. He had been diagnosed with advanced cancer.
He served over 34 years as a city councilman, and was mayor from 1984 to 1985.
