Optometrist expansion
Owners of Winnipesaukee Eye, 950 Main St., will raze their office building and garage and construct a new office building with associated parking under a plan approved Tuesday by the city Planning Board.
The office will relocate for temporary use while the work is being done.
MLK Celebration
A rescheduled celebration honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be held from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Laconia Congregational Church.
Speakers will include Dottie Morris, associate vice president for diversity and inclusion at Keene State College, and Chief Probation and Parole Officer Seifu Ragassa.
The event is sponsored by the Laconia Human Relations Committee.
Facebook comment
“I’d like to believe it’s being taken seriously, but the past couple of storms I have seen cars out two days later still having 3”+ on their car and the police don’t bat an eye.” — James Dearborn on police enforcing requirements that motorists clear their cars of snow before driving.
Present/Absent
Three regular members of the Planning Board were absent for Tuesday’s meeting — William Contardo, Claudia Marchesseault and Edwin Bones.
They said it
“It’s ridiculous to look at a reduction of $150 here, or $200 there. It just doesn’t make any sense.” — Rep. Charlie St. Clair, D-Laconia, on line-by-line cuts being considered by the Belknap County Legislative Delegation as it reviews the budget proposed by the Belknap County Commission.
Coming up
On Monday night, the City Council will consider a plan designed to make downtown more pedestrian-friendly while also increasing the number of street parking spaces by 44.
The Public Works Department has put together a plan for “bumpouts,” or extension of the sidewalk into the roadway to reduce crossing distances for pedestrians.
This would result in the narrowing of Beacon Street East and Beacon Street West from two lanes to one in certain areas, allowing parking to be converted from parallel to angled and increasing the number of spaces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.